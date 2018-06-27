CLOSE
Celebrities, Family React To Joe Jackson’s Death

(AP Photo/Eric Draper, File)

The patriarch of the Jackson family, Joseph Jackson, has died at 89. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

My thoughts, prayers and love go out to my friends the Jackson family. May the Lord give you comfort and peace with the loss of your husband and father Joe Jackson.

Statement from Ken Ehrlich:

“I worked with Joe Jackson both on some of our Michael Jackson appearances, and equally with Janet when we brought her to FAME to play Cleo in 1984. With Janet, both he and Katharine spent a great deal of time on the FAME set with us and what struck me was the love and pride they had in all of their kids, but particularly Michael and Janet,” Ken Ehrlich, who produces the Grammys and other TV specials, said in a statement. “Joe was always pretty clear on what he wanted, and what he wanted wasn’t always easy to deliver, but certainly appreciated his directness, and learned a lot from him. Although he and Michael will always be linked in my mind, he was the patriarch of one of music’s true dynasties, and he will be missed. My thoughts go out to the entire Jackson family.”

 

2 thoughts on “Celebrities, Family React To Joe Jackson’s Death

  1. Khafee on said:

    In spite of the things said, I’ve always loved Joe Jackson; he reminded me of my own father. I’m one of seven children so I understood some of the toughness he had trying to raise a large, black family in these streets. Plus, in my opinion, he produced the baddest musical family in the world. Not to mention the best entertainer that ever step foot on this planet, my forever love Michael Jackson. To take his family from where they came to where they arrived musically…he was a genius of a father and a business man. I have nothing but respect. RIP.

    Reply
    • Amber on said:

      I agree. And if you look at him fairly, what did he do that the average parent especially black parent (man or woman) did not do. He had good intentions just sometimes went about it wrong as all parents do about something in their kids life.

      Reply

