Celebrities, Family React To Joe Jackson’s Death

The patriarch of the Jackson family, Joseph Jackson, has died at 89. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

No response from Janet or her brothers yet, but she did acknowledge her father when accepting the 2018 Icon award recently:

#JoeJackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of a family that has mainstreamed our culture. He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and others. May history correct his legacy. 📷: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/NAlceUJaqv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 27, 2018

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful 🙏🏽 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

Michael Jackson’s estate has released a statement in the wake of Joe Jackson’s Death https://t.co/ZpRFHiToo0 pic.twitter.com/KUVOAzhxap — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 27, 2018

RIP Joe Jackson. A tough, uncompromising, charming & complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom. But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.’ pic.twitter.com/WCz4mXHjYM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 27, 2018

My thoughts, prayers and love go out to my friends the Jackson family. May the Lord give you comfort and peace with the loss of your husband and father Joe Jackson.

— Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) June 27, 2018

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson pic.twitter.com/ws7vFmeRxi — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson took his 6 sons and 3 daughters from Gary, IN to the world. He made icons that are still impacting the world, today. Sad to hear about his passing. Rest in power, #JoeJackson#LegendsHonorLegends pic.twitter.com/FE0o6EkTo7 — R. Kelly (@rkelly) June 27, 2018

THE MAN…THE FAMILY …THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOfKXQV4mP — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 27, 2018

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan shares intimate words from Michael Jackson regarding his father Joe Jackson and the experiences of the Jackson family. Watch full video: https://t.co/Y7OnajhAkv pic.twitter.com/XV7hAzcuj7 — The Final Call News (@TheFinalCall) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson gave us Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the Jackson 5. #RIPJoeJackson In 1991, the Jackson family celebrated the first Joe Jackson Day. pic.twitter.com/L1KCNbHAUQ — Janet Jackson Fans (@JanetFanz) June 27, 2018

Statement from Ken Ehrlich:

“I worked with Joe Jackson both on some of our Michael Jackson appearances, and equally with Janet when we brought her to FAME to play Cleo in 1984. With Janet, both he and Katharine spent a great deal of time on the FAME set with us and what struck me was the love and pride they had in all of their kids, but particularly Michael and Janet,” Ken Ehrlich, who produces the Grammys and other TV specials, said in a statement. “Joe was always pretty clear on what he wanted, and what he wanted wasn’t always easy to deliver, but certainly appreciated his directness, and learned a lot from him. Although he and Michael will always be linked in my mind, he was the patriarch of one of music’s true dynasties, and he will be missed. My thoughts go out to the entire Jackson family.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.