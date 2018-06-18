Curtis Mayfield’s Widow Altheida Mayfield Talks About His Legacy

Altheida Mayfield, the wife of the late Curtis Mayfield, calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her husband’s legacy, his writing process, and her plans for a book and film about his life.
Check out the full interview above and learn more about the incomparable musician through the Apollo Theater’s Study Guide here.
