Curtis Mayfield’s Widow Altheida Mayfield Talks About His Legacy

| 06.18.18
Altheida Mayfield, the wife of the late Curtis Mayfield, calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her husband’s legacy, his writing process, and her plans for a book and film about his life.

Check out the full interview above and learn more about the incomparable musician through the Apollo Theater’s Study Guide here.

Altheida Mayfield , Curtis Mayfield

