Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Mariah Parker about the viral image of her being sworn in as Athens, Georgia’s commissioner with her left hand on a copy of Malcolm X’s autobiography and the other clinched into a Black power fist.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Inside Her Story: Mariah Parker Stands By Her Viral Image”
This racist hood rat needs to go