Inside Her Story: Mariah Parker Stands By Her Viral Image

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Mariah Parker about the viral image of her being sworn in as Athens, Georgia’s commissioner with her left hand on a copy of Malcolm X’s autobiography and the other clinched into a Black power fist.

Your morning moment — these photos of newly elected Athens, GA, commissioner Mariah Parker being sworn in on a copy of Malcolm X’s autobiography. https://t.co/1FCID9gTjf pic.twitter.com/P0d0WGoVWU — elizabeth catte (@elizabethcatte) June 6, 2018

