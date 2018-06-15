Inside Her Story: Mariah Parker Stands By Her Viral Image

App Feed
| 06.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Mariah Parker about the viral image of her being sworn in as Athens, Georgia’s commissioner with her left hand on a copy of Malcolm X’s autobiography and the other clinched into a Black power fist.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story

One thought on “Inside Her Story: Mariah Parker Stands By Her Viral Image

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close