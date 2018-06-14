Jeff Friday Talks About The Success Of The American Black Film Festival

American Black Film Festival founder Jeff Friday calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the success of the event and how it expanded from 90 attendees to having thousands flock from across the country.
The ABFF is currently happening in Miami, Florida. It ends on June 17.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM