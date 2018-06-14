Jeff Friday Talks About The Success Of The American Black Film Festival

06.14.18
American Black Film Festival founder Jeff Friday calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the success of the event and how it expanded from 90 attendees to having thousands flock from across the country.

The ABFF is currently happening in Miami, Florida. It ends on June 17.

