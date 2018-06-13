President Trump Says Media Is Enemy Of American People

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged skeptical media coverage of his historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, declaring that “Fake News” is the nation’s “biggest enemy.”
The president’s tweet, delivered a few hours after Air Force One touched down outside Washington, was reminiscent of his February 2017 Twitter rebuke in which he called several leading news outlets “the enemy of the American people.”
Trump has sought to portray his unprecedented meeting with Kim as a significant accomplishment that has made the world less vulnerable to the North’s nuclear arsenal. Critics say that his agreement with the North lacks specific restraints on Kim’s government and that he offered to end joint military exercises with South Korea with little in return.
The president tweeted after returning from his Singapore summit that “the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” are “fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea.” He added: “500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out.”
“Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!” Trump tweeted.
The president also asserted that after his initial round of talks with Kim, there is “no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.” Trump’s claim is dubious given that independent experts estimate Pyongyang has enough fissile material for 20 to 60 bombs.
The tweet followed a New York Times story on the Trump administration’s lack of scientific expertise, the president’s questioning of the honesty of the American media at an international summit in Canada and his dismissal of diplomatic expertise in favor of using a “touch” and “feel” approach in his talks with Kim.
Trump has bristled against questions over his decision to meet with Kim, whose country is estimated to have 80,000 to 120,000 political prisoners. The president has dubbed his detractors “haters & losers.”
“It’s a mistake to see attacks on the media as separate from those things,” said Jay Rosen, a New York University journalism professor. “It’s the erosion of the common world of fact. If we can’t agree on what the facts are, if there are no facts because they are in endless dispute, there is no accountability.”
Rosen noted that international summits were often venues for the U.S. president and American journalists to insist on joint news conferences with autocratic leaders or strongmen and their accompanying press corps, a form of soft diplomacy that demonstrated America’s commitment to democratic institutions such as freedom of the press.
While Trump held a news conference at the G-7 summit in Quebec last week, he told reporters during one exchange that he “came up with the term fake news” because many journalists who cover him are “very dishonest.” In response to a journalist representing CNN, Trump criticized the premise of the reporter’s question and then criticized “fake news CNN” as “the worst.”
“Anybody who can exert a factual check on the president, saying ‘Wait a minute, that’s not what happened,’ is to be dismissed, attacked, delegitimized, pushed aside and turned into a hate object,” Rosen said.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
21 thoughts on “President Trump Says Media Is Enemy Of American People”
How do you know Trump is lying? He’s talking!
So nice to have a President that has balls, and a First Lady who doesn’t
The Fake News Media constantly gets it wrong, listening to them is like thinking back on the weather mans forecast of thunder storms high winds and hail all day while looking at the sunset under clear blue skys
No, the real jack ass got played by Vladimir Putin with 23 Mueller indictments and an impending IMPEACHMENT on the way.
Mueller aka The Great White Hope: None of the indictments have anything to do with Trumps campaign even SP Rosenstein has said it’s a non-starter and McCabe is asking for immunity before he has to testify about how he whitewashed the Hilary investigation
An let’s not forget M. Comey who looks like he’ll have to use his book profits to pay his legal fees, meanwhile after 1 ½ years with zilch The Trumpeter keeps steam rolling along BTW two members of the noble prize committee have nominated The Don for the prize
No, trump is the enemy of the American people!!!
#45 isn’t someone I rely on for quotes, wisdom or advice. Now one man I will quote once said, “the media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.” That statement was true when Malcolm X said it then and I would dare said that quote has stood the test of time. No truer words have been spoken.
One of Malcolm’s best quotes.
“Those who don’t read the news are uninformed, those who do read the news are misinformed”
[Mark Twain and more recently Densel Washington]
Thank you president Trump, I know I slept better last night. You haters have the mental capacity of a 6th grader. You’d actually be happy if NK fired off a nuclear missile.
Our fate is in the hands of two dotards. That’s some scary s..t.
Good point MacD: rich liberals are wishing for disaster they don’t care that PT and D will be the first ones going on welfare or homeless
Good point MacD:
*******
Yeah, good point MacD/Jhuff posting as 2 different people to cosign your own bullshit….LOL!
He called his fake meeting, a “Touch and feel” approach. But what he meant is “grab em by the p, because when you’re a star you can get away with it. “
I don’t know about grabbing them by the pu**y but trump had Jong Un nuts all in his mouth yesterday, praising this dictator, murderer who didn’t give him one compliment.
LOL.
No, you’re the enemy of blk Americans. This fool looks worn out. Where’s that energy and stamina he dogged Hilary about? Hahaha. He didn’t realize what he was getting into. It’s called work, and his pee brain isn’t use to being used.
Well when you’re in bed by 6:00 pm with Colonel Sanders, chocolate cake and ice cream every night I’m sure your stamina ain’t the best.
Trump has sought to portray his unprecedented meeting with Kim as a significant accomplishment that has made the world less vulnerable to the North’s nuclear arsenal.
****
What accomplishment? He didn’t do shit but stage an international photo op with a foreign dictator. He praised Jong Un while Kim didn’t say one kind damn thing about him. And as far as this joke a deal goes there were NO SPECEIFICS hashed out, NO timeline given, NO deadline set, there was no concrete discussion as to how much denuclearization would be acceptable, what’s defined as denuclearization. NO key questions were answered or addressed during this summit. trump basically showed up shook hands got something signed and played to the dummies, racist who hate President Obama because he’s black & will say that he won on yesterday! He’s a deal maker a business man! GTFOH! And how can you call the news fake when you’re a pathological liar, you are fake f-ing news.
And he’s also the fake f…ing prez.
LOL!