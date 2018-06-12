CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had An Addiction To Masturbation

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her sexual journey on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

Most parents cringe at the thought of talking to their children about sex (and vice versa), but Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed the conversation on the most-recent episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk.”

Jada was an open book during the intimate convo, revealing that her grandmother taught her about “self-pleasuring” at 9-years-old. The Girl’s Trip actress would give herself multiple orgasms leading to a mild addiction to masturbation.

Jada’s early exploration of her sexuality led to her openness with her own children. “If I have to sit up here how she has to be careful in these streets because of all the harms that may come to her, I’m damn sure not leaving out the good stuff,” she said.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me. She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that was him. She taught me at nine.”

While Jada’s introduction to sex was by way of her grandmother, Willow was introduced to sex after she walked in on her mother and father having sex.

Jada’s mother had a negative experience with sex. “As women we’ve be trained that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex. Sex is not for women. Sex is for men. Pleasure is for men. Honestly, I think that’s why so many women I know haven’t had orgasms,” Jada said.

Which is all true. Women are beginning to embrace their sexuality and push back against stereotypes that deem a sexually liberate women “hoes.” Amber Rose’s annual Slut Walk aims to challenge society’s views of women by taking back control of words used against us.

Conversations like this are needed, especially in the Black community when our mother’s teach us to avoid sex, but it doesn’t give us the tools to handle situations once we are in them.

Is 9-years-old too young to learn about sexual pleasure?

Watch “Red Table Talk,” below:

 

28 thoughts on “Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had An Addiction To Masturbation

    • vdabney722 on said:

      Wow, TMI was the first thing that came to my mind also, and I see it was what occurred to several people here. What is Wrong with that family? They’ll do anything to get attention.

      Reply
  9. Passing Through!! on said:

    This is why reality t.v./talk shows aren’t good for everyone. It just doesn’t paint some people in the best light. I think people simply go too far in an attempt to try and be human and relatable. Sometime its best to let the fans believe you are the person they love from t.v…Again Jada’s parenting skill are horrible.

    Reply
  11. Guest on said:

    TMI – To Much Information on this one Jada. If you need topics to discuss, talk about empowering Black women, Facing Religious crossroads, Raising Respectable Children, etc…something along the lines of Social Issues & Positivity! To discuss your inter-most personal desires is ” inappropriate “. Hoping this wasn’t done for attention or ratings – you run the risk of loosing the respect of fans. Side-note: Your grandmother should have been arrested ! #sorry #notsorry

    Reply
  12. Tianne on said:

    If her grandmother taught her about masturbation that is technically child sexual abuse. Teaching a child about sex as a whole at that age is appropriate, but telling a kid hey use your hands to make yourself feel good is way too much.

    Reply
    • Passing Through!! on said:

      Definitely inappropriate, her grandmother was probably damaged by some man and passed that trauma on to Jada who is now dysfunctional parent.

      Reply
  14. TrUtH hUrTz on said:

    ???!!!Who is this dumb ass who wish to be recognized by embracing a slit wall. Obviously, this person was a slit way b4 Amber Rose came along.

    So don’t use Amber Rose as your excuse to walk the stroll.

    Reply
  15. TrUtH hUrTz on said:

    Jada’s inability to keep her private life private is absurd. I’ve seen several articles were she was discussing with her daughter how she had a many orgasms by the time she reached her age. This is your daughter if you have this conversation with her let that be in private and not with the world.

    No respect for herself nor her children. This clearly explains why her children are so withdrawn. Sad case☹️

    Reply
  16. Momma Kakes on said:

    She tells too much information on her life and it is not all that. She needs the attention similar to the imbecile in the WH. Jada needs to grow up and keep her mouth shut.

    Reply
  17. lois on said:

    WAAAY too much information, Jada!!!! I’m not addicted to sex nor do I worship it. It is a natural part of living but it can be abused and misused just like anything else.

    Reply
  18. Passing Through!! on said:

    Women are beginning to embrace their sexuality and push back against stereotypes that deem a sexually liberate women “hoes.” Amber Rose’s annual Slut Walk aims to challenge society’s views of women by taking back control of words used against us.
    **
    Sorry, but Amber Rose is a slut.

    Reply
    • TrUtH hUrTz on said:

      ???!!!Who is this dumb ass who wish to be recognized by embracing a slit wall. Obviously, this person was a slit way b4 Amber Rose came along.

      So don’t use Amber Rose as your excuse to walk the stroll.

      Reply
  20. Passing Through!! on said:

    “My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me. She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that was him. She taught me at nine
    **
    Damn grandma! What about baking cookies and making peach cobbler. That’s totally irresponsible to introduce any form of sex to a 9 year old child. That’s a conversation for 16 and up. This is why Jaden is walking around Hollywood wearing dresses, chasing white girls with NO connection to his blackness and Willow is a depressed self-mutilator cutting herself. She’s exposing her kids to too much, too fast, way too early in life. They allowed Jaden to move out the house at 15! Not old enough to drive but they allowed a child to have his own place. There is something very wrong with Will and Jada’s parenting approach but after reading this article I see why

    Reply

