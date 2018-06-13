CLOSE
Georgia’s Dancing Doctor Failed Patients And Medicine

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte, a Georgia dermatologist, is a self-described hip-hop “dancing doctor” — in the operating room. But her days of grooving with surgical instruments may be over for good.

It’s not exactly clear what Dr. Davis-Boutte was thinking but authorities said her dancing and rapping during surgery, singing while wielding a scalpel over half-dressed patients under anesthesia, and posting her operating room revelry on social media is dangerous and irresponsible behavior.

Georgia’s Composite Medical Board suspended Davis-Boutte’s medical license last week after at least seven patients have filed law suits against Davis-Boutte, accusing her of negligence while some say they have been left disfigured, and one patient allegedly suffered brain damage.

Medical officials called Davis-Boutte’s behavior a “threat to public safety” and said she “failed to conform to the minimal standards.” They said “numerous people came forward” claiming they suffered injuries after Boutte’s surgeries.

The New York Times said 100 patients have come forward to complain about Davis-Boutte’s on-the-job behavior.

Davis-Boutte, who owns Boutté Contour Surgery & Skin in Lilburn, Ga., posted videos online singing into a makeshift microphone, while dancing over unsuspecting patients. The medical board believes that Davis-Boutte’s patients could be harmed if she continues to practice medicine.

In one of 20 now-deleted videos, Davis-Boutte is leaning over a patient’s half-bare butt, rapping to the song “Bad and Boujee.” In another video, Davis-Boutte’s assistants are dressed in scrubs acting as backup dancers.

But Boutte told CNN’s Headline News, (HLN) that her patients asked for the videos to be filmed in the operating room and approved her bizarre surgical behavior.

“These were all consented videos. They were staged, they were planned,” Boutte told HLN. Boutte said she has received a “plethora” of new patients after posting the dancing videos on social media.

Davis-Boutte graduated from the UCLA School of Medicine and completed her residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Dermatology.

She maintains that she has acted responsibly.

“Yes, I’ve done the soul-searching, and no, I’ve done nothing wrong,” she told HLN.

But one patient told HLN she did not approve the videos and said she felt “humiliated.”

The patient, Latoyah Rideau, told HLN she did not give her consent for Davis-Boutte to film the video during her surgery in February 2017.

Rideau told HLN she appeared in a video showing Boutte using a scalpel to cut into a Rideau’s stomach while Davis-Boutte danced to rapper O.T. Genasis’ song, “Cut It.”

According to HLN, Rideau said Boutte sent her a text message telling her the video was on social media.

“Go see the post. The ‘Cut It’ is you, girlfriend,” Rideau recalled Davis-Boutte telling her.

Rideau told HLN she felt “horrible, disrespected, humiliated.”

And Rideau says she remains disfigured after Davis-Boutte’s dancing surgical procedure.

“I just wanted my butt a little rounder and smaller,” Rideau told The New York Times.

Instead, Rideau said she was left with lopsided buttocks and constant itching.

“I can’t live like this. It affects my relationship, it affects everything,” Rideau said. “I’m very self-conscious

Boutte now tells HLN she regrets making the videos.

“Had I had the forethought and the foresight that an entity could take those innocent, consented, educational and celebratory videos, misconstrue them, edit and fabricate the context, and use it for negative agendas, I would not have done it,” she said.

What do you think?

 

21 thoughts on “Georgia’s Dancing Doctor Failed Patients And Medicine

  U on said:

    There’s no time for no damn dancing when you’re having a medical procedure perform and no singing also.
    She must have got her medical degree from university of stupidity

  tedgravely on said:

    My initial thought was Dr. Davis-Boutte and Dr. Carson were related. Since that didn’t pan out, I got nothing.

  specialt757 on said:

    “With so many things coming back in style, I can’t wait until morales and respect becomes a trend again.” How could this woman in any stretch of the imagination think this was okay. Sad.

    Mac Daddy on said:

      Noone more desperate for attention than black women. Damm. Where there’s 3 or more, this playa is out da door

  johnsondarlene66 on said:

    It’s A SAD WORLD CAUSE EVERYONE WANTS TO BE ON SOCIAL MEDIA . .AND THEY WANT ATTENTION BUTT THIS IS SO WRONG WE HAVE NO MORALS OR VALUES OF OTHER PEOPLE’S FEELINGS ANYMORE GOD BLESS

    vdabney722 on said:

      Maybe she does both? I thought aspiring doctors studied a little bit of everything until they decide they want to be a general practitioner or specialize???

  L on said:

    Maybe the “dancing dr.” needs to focus more on operating of her patients than staging music videos in the damn OR!!!!!!!!!!!

    SMH!!!!!!!

