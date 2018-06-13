Detroit Cancels Ceremony To Name Street After Michael Jackson

DETROIT (AP) — It seems the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, won’t get a street named after him in Motown, at least not at this point.
The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that a ceremony planned for Friday for Michael Jackson Avenue has been cancelled.
The newspaper says Jackson’s siblings originally were under the impression that the Jackson 5 would be honored with the street name as part of Detroit Music Weekend. But the city prohibits ceremonial street designations for groups or organizations.
Stephen Grady, Council President Brenda Jones’ chief of staff, says the council still plans “to do something for the Jackson 5.”
Four of Jackson’s brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon — still are scheduled to perform during the festival.
The Gary, Indiana, brothers signed in 1968 with Detroit’s Motown. Michael Jackson was 50 when he died in 2009 in Los Angeles from a prescription drug overdose.
These jackals just couldn’t step aside and give this honor to their brother. Still suffering from long-standing resentment of Michael being the main star. When Michael died, he was not part of the Jackson 5. He was a solo artist.
Micheal gave more money to charity than any entertainer in history, that’ s why he’s being honored, the brothers didn’t do that …he was more than just a entertainer ..
Michael have gyms and talent centers named after him. Like they say, they will do something later. And I can understand if the brothers think their name should be there as well.