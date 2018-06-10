Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon

In case you missed it, while talking to reporters at the White House yesterday, he mentioned more potential pardons, saying, “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. The pardons are a very positive thing for a president. The power to pardon is a beautiful thing.” Only problem is — there is nothing to pardon.
The legendary Muhammad Ali refused to serve in the Vietnam War, which was illegal, but in 1971 the Supreme Court reversed Ali’s conviction. In addition, President Jimmy Carter gave blanket amnesty to draft evaders in 1977.
Ali’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, who was married to him from 1967 to 1976 is now speaking out.
Khalilah told TMZ, “He’s gone,” she said. “You want to give somebody a pardon who’s alive. … I think [Trump] probably was a fan of Ali and he thought he would say something positive about him. That must be it, but it’s a little too late for that, he probably did it with good intentions, but he’s on the late show.”
She also added, “I think the pardon should go to those who kneel, that’s who should get the pardons, that would be putting it in the right perspective, in the right place. If he accepts Muhammad Ali being right for what he did, and want to give him a pardon, then that pardon should be going out to all those people who kneel.”
Watch Khalilah talk more about Trump below:
Ali stood for what he believed in and paid for his actions by having his heavyweight title stripped, he was convicted of draft evasion, fined $10,000 and then he lived a full life after all that. Now Trump thinks he’s doing him what? Mrs. Ali said all that needed to be said “pardon someone who’s living”. There are plenty of women doing big time for small crimes – pardon some of them.
Mrs. Ali, very tastefully stated.
I love the way these racist hypocrites like paying tribute to Dr. King and Ali and honor absolutely nothing that they stood for. How can trump be a fan of Muhammad Ali while waging war against Colin Kaepernick and the NFL for doing the same thing Ali did back in his day. Why doesn’t he call Ali unpatriotic and say he didn’t love AmeriKKKa. Kaepernick is a modern day Ali.
@PT- your right on point. He has to slander Kaepernick. His fake base would hate him.
Pardon Ali for what? In 1971, the SCOTUS in a unanimous decision overturned the conviction. There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed. He lost four years while the process worked its way through the courts. Too bad he was an honest conscientious objector instead of dodging with fake injuries and school. That’s when black men had backbone. Please don’t come up with some tom foolery and tamper and associate yourself with his legacy. Ali wasn’t sold on no nonsense, “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Vietcong.” He was a brother with backbone. Just google his 1967 statement on why he would not enlist to fight in Vietnam. That statement is true in 2018!
This fake prez is miserable in this job. He’s an authoritarian. He just want the job because he’s a narcissistic maniac. He hates being prez. He doesn’t even read intel briefings. This country is sick and it will take decades to recover from the illness of this nation!!! He praises athouritarian dictators and calls nfl players SOBs. We know who the real SOB is and it ain’t the nfl players. We are a sick nation, and it starts at the top (trump).
