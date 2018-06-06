CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kofi Siriboe Releases Short Film ‘What The F*** Is Mental Health?’

Leave a comment

Queen Sugar star Kofi Siriboe has completed a personal project that explores the topic of mental health through the eyes of black millennials.

On June 4, the actor released his four-and-a-half minute documentary short, titled What the F*ck is Mental Health? It features seven young black people in the Bronx, who speak candidly about their own struggles with both mental health and the stigma that comes with it.

Making ‘WTF Is Mental Health? has been a part of a healing process for me, one I’m still exploring,” Siriboe told The Huffington Post. “It’s the companion piece to ‘Jump,’ a short film I made after a mentor and big brother figure died by suicide, just before I got the call that I’d been cast in ‘Queen Sugar.’ I started working on this beautiful, emotional show and felt how liberating it was to channel my fears into art. As I began to mold ‘Jump,’ I realized the true conversation I was craving centered on young black people who are figuring out this mental health thing, too.

Siriboe continued: “Everybody doesn’t have that language and doesn’t understand that there is a community or world out there, of people who are dealing with similar things, so I really want to explore what it is and what it means to us,” Siriboe added. “A lot of our project is just asking questions, and I think with the questions, they’re able to give us answers and able to define these definitions for ourself, rather than what we’re accustomed to being told.”

Watch Siriboe’s WTF is Mental Health? below:

African Celebrities

18 photos Launch gallery

African Celebrities

Continue reading Kofi Siriboe Releases Short Film ‘What The F*** Is Mental Health?’

African Celebrities

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kofi Siriboe , mental health

2 thoughts on “Kofi Siriboe Releases Short Film ‘What The F*** Is Mental Health?’

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    Great job Kofi, this documentary is so needed especially in the black community. Kanye West is the perfect example of untreated mental-illness, maybe when he finally meets his demise it will really bring attention to and raise more awareness.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close