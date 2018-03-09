Actor Kofi Siriboe has been Black America’s heartthrob since he scored a breakout role as ‘Blue’ on OWN’s hit show, “Queen Sugar.”
While the humble actor remained mum about his own relationship status during his career climb, he never hesitated to show love to Black women, openly penning dedications to his fans and family.
“My beautiful mother is every reason I need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters,” he said last February. “Nobody will ride for you like a black woman. Period.”
Adding, “Love and respect to all the good mums. I’m honoring my mom, my sisters and their bold, black skin. They deserve my specificity.”
Because of Kofi’s secret private life, devoted followers of the Godiva god could still daydream about one day being on the actor’s arm—until now.
In honor of International Women’s Day, Kof posted an ode to super model Duckie Thot.
“My love, you blossom like the flowers do; You keep growing. I love watching you. You remind me of sunrise every morning—.”
Swoon. Could this couple be any more melanated and gorgeous?
Read the rest below:
Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
10 thoughts on “Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot”
BEAUTIFUL…
Beautiful.
Duckie is gorgeous with or without the weave/extensions/lace front! They make a very nice looking couple!!
Beautiful!!!!!!! Thank you both for having the courage to to love each other regardless of what Hollywood or society dictates!!!
His character’s name is Ralph Angel. Blue is his character’s son.
How did they get that wrong girl? Just incompetent for no reason. smh
Beautiful girl. Ugly fake hair.
Most women in ALL races are wearing fake hair nowadays. And do not think whites hair is all real either. Whites loves weaves or hair pieaces.
You’re correct. But this comment was in reference to Ms. Thot. I have no idea what race has to do with anything.
Kofi Siribo is of Ghanaian descent like Idris Elba and most non-Americanized blacks don’t have an inferior complex and think that white people are superior or white/white-ish women or men are trophies. Most Africans who come her from other countries marry and date their own. 95% of interracial arrangements are based on self-hatred and the belief in white supremacy. Much love to Kofi for loving black women, Duckie is gorgeous and her coco complexion is flawless.