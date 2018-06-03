Kanye Holds Listening Party In Wyoming, Admits to Mental Disorder

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Kanye West headed to the mountains to debut his new album, “YE.”

The rapper held a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. He flew in celebrities, industry heavyweights and journalists to hear the seven tracks.

Kim Kardashian West joined her husband, who was introduced by comedian Chris Rock.

Legendary A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

The short tracks cover a range of subjects, including his recent declaration that slavery was a choice. He rapped that Kardashian West called “screaming, saying we’re about to lose it all,” fearing the criticism from the statement.

Nicki Minaj is among the artists appearing on some of the tracks.

Pusha T, Jonah Hill and Big Sean gathered around bonfires to hear West’s first album since 2016’s “The Life of Pablo.”

West told a radio interviewer that he was diagnosed with a mental disorder at age 39. As you may remember West was rushed to a hospital after a meltdown during The Life of Pablo tour. That tour was cancelled.

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” West told L.A. radio host Big Boy. He described, without giving the condition a specific name that he has a “mental condition.”

“But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower,” he told him.

For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HSSyZeTI30 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

Given everything Kanye has said and done lately, do you still care about his music?

NEW ‘YE 👀 A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: