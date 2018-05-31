CLOSE
This Is How Bobby Brown Feels About Kanye West Buying Whitney’s Bathroom Photo

Bobby Brown is not happy with Kanye West. Nope, not at all. It’s all because Kanye insisted and reportedly paid $85K out of his own pockets for Pusha-T’s Daytona album cover to feature a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-filled bathroom from 2006

“Why would he post that on his album cover?” Bobby asked in a Rolling Stone interview. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that.”

“That’s in really bad taste,” he added. “Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

Houston’s estate also issued a statement to ET’s Kevin Frazier, saying that they were “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice.”

“Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” the Estate added.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Bobby Brown , celebrity drug abuse , Kanye West , Whitney Houston

6 thoughts on “This Is How Bobby Brown Feels About Kanye West Buying Whitney’s Bathroom Photo

  1. Teef Brown on said:

    Kanye’ West has gone completely co co for Coacoa puffs. He will do anything to sell a CD. He need to stop letting Jay Z pimp him. He has not been the same since his mothers death.

    Reply
  2. J. on said:

    Kanye is mental based on his past actions and this disrespectful display is no different. Someone should beat the snot out of him, period.

    Reply
    • YSGRL69 on said:

      You are a sorry human being f**k yourself how would you feel if one of your family members were being exploited like Whitney Houston how would you feel you need to be a drug addict and die

      Reply
  5. Passing Through! on said:

    Nothing good will come to Kanye he’s truly on the brink of a total melt down and that whore he married brings darkness to his soul.

    Reply

