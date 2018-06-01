CLOSE
Sommore Set To Produce Her Own Comedy Special

One of the things Sommore prides herself on is being a self-made woman. From doing comedy shows and working as an algebra teacher on the side to producing her own stand-up special – Sommore is going to make it happen.

The comedienne called into the TJMS to talk about her latest special happening in Miami, Florida at the Faena Theater.

Check out the full interview below.

 

Sommore

