Former NBA player Rasual Bulter had multiple substances in his system when he and his live-in girlfriend, Leah Labelle, were killed in the car he was driving earlier this year, TMZ reports.
Autopsy results indicate that Butler had methamphetamine, oxycodone, alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. Though one test showed his blood alcohol above the legal limit, another did not. Labelle’s blood alcohol limit was above the legal limit, her autopsy indicated.
Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez told Brittny Mejia of the L.A. Times the vehicle Butler was driving struck “a curb, three parking meters, a concrete wall and several other objects” and also “flipped twice” during the violent crash.
He also appeared in the BIG3 basketball league during its inaugural 2017 season.
LaBelle was an R&B singer from Canada who was signed to a joint label deal with Pharrell, L.A. Reid and Jermaine Dupri and appeared on the third season of American Idol.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
18 thoughts on “Former NBA Player Rasual Butler Had ‘Multiple Substances’ In His System During Fatal Crash”
13 percent of the us population yet 90 percent of the problem. Over 70 percent born out of wedlock, over 60 percent of violent crimes, 75 percent of the worlds aids carriers. I could go on forever
FLOTUS
another subhuman beast
Kaylee . I just agree… Michelle `s rep0rt is incredible, on tuesday I bought themselves a Acura after having earned $4812 this past month and a little over 10-k last munth . without a doubt its the easiest-work I have ever had . I began this seven months/ago and pretty much straight away earned over $71 per-hr . pop over to this site
There you go. It’s his fault, nothing to see here.
welp drunk and drugged up that answered my question
I also believe Mac Daddy is white. He apparently feels inferior to blacks that he always have such disparaging comments. I can understand it. We are not the same color as pigs.
This is your “own” men shunning you. This is fact, been that way for years. Attack the messenger if you will, but it won’t change the reality.
well you look like gor-llas and have the lowest iq’s on the planet.NExt
Just happy they didn’t take anyone else out. Bummer.
Drug addict, apparently he was unhappy in his personal life. Wonder why?
Black women have to do some serious soul searching to determine why black men have completely abandoned them. I have my own projections, but would like to hear others
Shut up
I guess ignoring the issue is one way to deal
Fully going off of your username, ‘Mac Daddy’, you are probably a morbidly obese Black man, with diabetes and high cholesterol who has a deep seeded hatred towards Black Women. Focus on your blood glucose levels and less on making such disparaging comments about Black Women. Black Men has not completely abandoned Black Women. I highly suggest that you completely abandon your stupidity and going to McDonald’s several times a week for a Big Mac and diet coke. Do better, Sir.
Wow, you been tossed aside several times for European women
@DIVA
He’s not black he’s a white racist who trolls this site pretending to be black fishing for attention.
and you are a black racist! You give yourself up too easy blackboy!