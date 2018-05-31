CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Former NBA Player Rasual Butler Had ‘Multiple Substances’ In His System During Fatal Crash

Leave a comment

Former NBA player Rasual Bulter had multiple substances in his system when he and his live-in girlfriend, Leah Labelle, were killed in the car he was driving earlier this year, TMZ reports.

Autopsy results indicate that Butler had methamphetamine, oxycodone, alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. Though one test showed his blood alcohol above the legal limit, another did not. Labelle’s blood alcohol limit was above the legal limit, her autopsy indicated.

From The Bleacher Report:

Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez told Brittny Mejia of the L.A. Times the vehicle Butler was driving struck “a curb, three parking meters, a concrete wall and several other objects” and also “flipped twice” during the violent crash.

Butler played 13 NBA seasons across stints with eight teams after getting selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. He last played with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 campaign.

He also appeared in the BIG3 basketball league during its inaugural 2017 season.

LaBelle was an R&B singer from Canada who was signed to a joint label deal with Pharrell, L.A. Reid and Jermaine Dupri and appeared on the third season of American Idol.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

celebrity couples , Celebrity Deaths , Leah labelle , rasual butler

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Former NBA Player Rasual Butler Had ‘Multiple Substances’ In His System During Fatal Crash

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

18 thoughts on “Former NBA Player Rasual Butler Had ‘Multiple Substances’ In His System During Fatal Crash

  1. pete (@kazimigit33) on said:

    13 percent of the us population yet 90 percent of the problem. Over 70 percent born out of wedlock, over 60 percent of violent crimes, 75 percent of the worlds aids carriers. I could go on forever

    Reply
  7. Gladys on said:

    I also believe Mac Daddy is white. He apparently feels inferior to blacks that he always have such disparaging comments. I can understand it. We are not the same color as pigs.

    Reply
  10. Mac Daddy on said:

    Black women have to do some serious soul searching to determine why black men have completely abandoned them. I have my own projections, but would like to hear others

    Reply
      • DivaGeek on said:

        Fully going off of your username, ‘Mac Daddy’, you are probably a morbidly obese Black man, with diabetes and high cholesterol who has a deep seeded hatred towards Black Women. Focus on your blood glucose levels and less on making such disparaging comments about Black Women. Black Men has not completely abandoned Black Women. I highly suggest that you completely abandon your stupidity and going to McDonald’s several times a week for a Big Mac and diet coke. Do better, Sir.

      • Passing Through!! on said:

        @DIVA
        He’s not black he’s a white racist who trolls this site pretending to be black fishing for attention.

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close