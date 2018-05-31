Former NBA Player Rasual Butler Had ‘Multiple Substances’ In His System During Fatal Crash

Former NBA player Rasual Bulter had multiple substances in his system when he and his live-in girlfriend, Leah Labelle, were killed in the car he was driving earlier this year, TMZ reports.

Autopsy results indicate that Butler had methamphetamine, oxycodone, alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. Though one test showed his blood alcohol above the legal limit, another did not. Labelle’s blood alcohol limit was above the legal limit, her autopsy indicated.

From The Bleacher Report:

Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez told Brittny Mejia of the L.A. Times the vehicle Butler was driving struck “a curb, three parking meters, a concrete wall and several other objects” and also “flipped twice” during the violent crash. Butler played 13 NBA seasons across stints with eight teams after getting selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. He last played with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 campaign. He also appeared in the BIG3 basketball league during its inaugural 2017 season. LaBelle was an R&B singer from Canada who was signed to a joint label deal with Pharrell, L.A. Reid and Jermaine Dupri and appeared on the third season of American Idol.

