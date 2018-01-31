CLOSE
App Feed
Home > App Feed

Deaths Of Former NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife Leah Labelle Rock Sports And Entertainment World

Leave a comment

Another tragedy has hit the sports and entertainment world. Philly-born former NBA journeyman Rasual Butler who played in the league for 13 seasons and his wife, American Idol contestant Leah Labelle have been killed. The story, first reported by TMZ, says that Butler was operating his Range Rover at high-speed before crashing in the early morning hours in Studio City, California.

SI.com reports:

At around 2 a.m., Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and flipped before slamming into a wall. According to TMZ, police officers believe that Butler’s car was speeding before it lost control. NBC Los Angeles reported that police said the vehicle was traveling at speeds two to three times higher than the limit.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s department confirmed Butler’s identity to USA Today.

midweek crushin on my babe. 😍💋✌🏼

A post shared by LL (@leahlabelle) on

Butler, 38, was drafted out of La Salle by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs from 2002 to 2016. Most recently, Butler was expected to play a second season in the BIG3 League.

Leah, who came in 12th in the third season of American Idol was discovered via a YouTube following. She had a single out ‘Sexify’ in 2012 and a self-titled debut with a joint deal with Def Jam/So So Def and Pharell Williams’ label I Am Other but had released no album projects since. She sang background with Keri Hilson, Jordin Sparks and Eric Benet.

 

that my besssfriend.

A post shared by LL (@leahlabelle) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

American Idol , celebrity couples , Leah labelle , NBA , rasual butler

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Deaths Of Former NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife Leah Labelle Rock Sports And Entertainment World

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 thoughts on “Deaths Of Former NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife Leah Labelle Rock Sports And Entertainment World

  2. nelvyne on said:

    My prayers and Deepest Condelence, to both Families, during their lost of their loved ones. So sad. You leave home thinking you will return. You never know when the hour of darkness, is coming for you. Live, laugh, Love, to the fullest. You nlh go round once.

    Reply
  3. My Opinion on said:

    May God have mercy on their souls.
    Be careful what you post or say karma is a b—-. The same thing can happen to the very ones making the ignorant,racist comments. You may not be a fan of interracial dating or marriage and everyone has an opinion but Damn,that comment though.

    Reply
  10. Ted Gravely on said:

    Is that you Diamond and Silk? You’re the one responding to my opinion. Find me the quote from Janet. When Janet commented years ago for People, said that she had not spoken with him. She had no choice, but to moved on, but she is forever damaged by that incident. He didn’t lose anything, she lost other opportunities for that incident, and will always be a negative trivia question for eternity, It was serious. Janet was banned for awhile from VIACOM. The incident triggered FCC rule changes and networks putting other fail safes in place – all because a prominent black woman’s nipple was exposed. You get a life – I’ll stick with giving my opinions. You believe everything the white man tells you – Justin said he made up with Janet, Janet nor her reps commented. You go straight back to cooning or wearing that white sheet. You can have a contrarian opinion, but racist don’t tell someone to get a life when this forum was set up for exactly that – comments.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close