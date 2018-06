Death can be hard for an adult to understand, none-the-less, a child. Kym and Sherri reveal how they explain to their children death above.

What’s your take?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM