Oprah Winfrey was in attendance for the Royal Wedding. Social media was abuzz at the Mama O sighting as our Queen looked super snatched and absolutely fabulous!
What a WAIST!!! >>insert heart eyes emoji<<
Oprah looked fabulous wearing a blush Stella McCartney custom dress and blush backless pumps with an embellished strap. Her hat is Phillip Treacy, which she admits she has had since 2005 and refreshed it with some new feathers. Fun fact: Priyanka Chopra wore a Phillip Treacy hat to the royal wedding as well!
While everything seemed picture perfect, Mama O took to Instagram to tell us about a behind the scenes “dressgate” that happened.
Thank you @stellamccartney ! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too “white” for a wedding.Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptreacy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #Lovedeveryminute
On Friday AM, she realized the beige dress she was planning to wear to the ceremony would photograph to “white” for the wedding! Stella McCartney’s team did her blush dress overnight! Whoa!
What did you think of Oprah’s wedding ceremony look? Is it a hit? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Former NBA Star Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files For Divorce After 14 Years
- ‘Power’ Season 5, Episode 3 Recap: “The Lies You Tell”
- Report: Snoop Dogg Exposed For Cheating On His Wife With Famous Groupie
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Royal Wedding Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
9 thoughts on “Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Royal Wedding Outfit”
Oprah is my kind of woman!!! Love em that size. Who want skin and bones. Love the thickness !!!
What ?
Mama was looking fly. Check out the bunion coming out of the show on that right foot. Ladies don’t kill yourselves to look good for us. Do what Serena did and wear tennis shoes. All the ladies were nicely dressed, relax on the shoes. Hint – while you are young, wear open toe shoes or sandals even in the winter. Your dogs will thank you as you get older, and you won’t be afraid to take off your shoes in public.
No, mama looks a hot mess with stains on her dress and those bunion alligator feet. Sorry, but I call it what it is.
Yeah, she looked pretty rough.
There is a stain on the lower skirt area!
I should have known Oprah would find a way to worm her big ass into the wedding.
LOL!
ROTF, LMBAO!!!