CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Royal Wedding Outfit

Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey was in attendance for the Royal Wedding. Social media was abuzz at the Mama O sighting as our Queen looked super snatched and absolutely fabulous!

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS

Source: IAN WEST / Getty

What a WAIST!!! >>insert heart eyes emoji<<

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Oprah looked fabulous wearing a blush Stella McCartney custom dress and blush backless pumps with an embellished strap. Her hat is Phillip Treacy, which she admits she has had since 2005 and refreshed it with some new feathers. Fun fact: Priyanka Chopra wore a Phillip Treacy hat to the royal wedding as well!

While everything seemed picture perfect, Mama O took to Instagram to tell us about a behind the scenes “dressgate” that happened.

On Friday AM, she realized the beige dress she was planning to wear to the ceremony would photograph to “white” for the wedding! Stella McCartney’s team did her blush dress overnight! Whoa!

What did you think of Oprah’s wedding ceremony look? Is it a hit? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

 

 

 

Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Royal Wedding Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Fashion , Oprah Winfrey , royal wedding 2018 , Stella McCartney

9 thoughts on “Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Royal Wedding Outfit

  2. ted gravely on said:

    Mama was looking fly. Check out the bunion coming out of the show on that right foot. Ladies don’t kill yourselves to look good for us. Do what Serena did and wear tennis shoes. All the ladies were nicely dressed, relax on the shoes. Hint – while you are young, wear open toe shoes or sandals even in the winter. Your dogs will thank you as you get older, and you won’t be afraid to take off your shoes in public.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close