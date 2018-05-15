The Harlem EatUp! Is A Culinary Showcase

App Feed
| 05.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

(Our mouths are watering writing this)

One of the country’s première food festivals is back! The annual Harlem EatUp! festival is marking its fourth year. And this year, it has only gotten bigger!

Chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Melba Wilson called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss this year’s line-up which is boasting chefs from across the country (and world) including Laila Ali and A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White.

If that’s not enough, maybe Chef Wilson’s soul food-chinese fusion dish will get you there. Hear all about that below.

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

9 photos Launch gallery

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

Continue reading The Harlem EatUp! Is A Culinary Showcase

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Marcus Samuelsson , Melba Wilson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close