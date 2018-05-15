The Harlem EatUp! Is A Culinary Showcase

(Our mouths are watering writing this)
One of the country’s première food festivals is back! The annual Harlem EatUp! festival is marking its fourth year. And this year, it has only gotten bigger!
Chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Melba Wilson called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss this year’s line-up which is boasting chefs from across the country (and world) including Laila Ali and A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White.
If that’s not enough, maybe Chef Wilson’s soul food-chinese fusion dish will get you there. Hear all about that below.
Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks
9 photos Launch gallery
Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks
1. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. OprahSource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Tia MowrySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. MoniqueSource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. KelisSource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Gladys Knight6 of 9
7. George Foreman7 of 9
8. Patti LaBelleSource:AP 8 of 9
9. Kris JennerSource:Instagram 9 of 9
