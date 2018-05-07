It seems like actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have made up after a 17-year feud.
In an interview with Extra, Smith details the make up the two had in a “touching” episode that will be featured on her new Facebook show Red Table Talk. The two met up to end their feud and start out on a new leaf, according to the Huffington Post.
“We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation,” explained Smith. She’s not even sure how it all started but the two were determined to end it.
(Source: Huffington Post)
4 thoughts on “Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef”
We may never even know what the beef was about. @MacDaddy is a white female housewife with multiple names on this site. He/She is a Troll.
I Never knew there was a beef.
Please, beef and shade, all you get with black women.
Why are you so jealous of black women? Reminds me of the jealousy that trump has for Mr. Obama.