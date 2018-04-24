Black Moms Matter: What Are Some Toys You Played With As A Kid?

4/24/18- Do you have toys from when you were a kid that you’ve let your kid play with? Sherri gave Jeffery her cousins old and broken Transformers toy. Kym however, gave Joshua all her toys that didn’t come with chargers.
