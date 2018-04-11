Michael B. Jordan Is Not Ready To Meet His Legendary Namesake

Michael B. Jordan has a spread in the new April issue of Men’s Health magazine, showing off the guns that served as his silent-but-deadly co-stars in such films as “Creed” and “Black Panther.”

The actor, who graces the cover in a blue tank top and jeans, opens up about his incredible Hollywood run, which currently includes the role of Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther,” training for the sequel to 2015’s “Creed” and the promotion of his upcoming sci-fi classic “Fahrenheit 451.”

He was also asked about that other Michael Jordan.

The actor says that sharing a name with the NBA legend puts some added pressure on him, but he has decided to use the name as a source of motivation rather than intimidation.

“I’m competitive. I want to compete in anything I do. That came from my name,” the actor said. “Growing up in sports and having a name like Michael Jordan and being teased, I had to compete. I couldn’t be the guy with the name and not be good at it. That carried over to everything. I’m like, I’ve got to be just as great if not greater than he was in his field.”

Despite looking up to the basketball icon, the two have never met and Jordan wants to keep it that way for now.

“I never met Michael Jordan. I never want to officially meet him until I’m at a point where he knows who I am and I know who he is,” he said. “And it would be our mutual respect thing. Until then it would just be a ‘this guy has your name, ha ha.’ I don’t want that. So that pushes me to keep working too. These things motivate me.”

(Photo Credit: Billy Bennight / PR Photos)

