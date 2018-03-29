CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rapper Fabolous Facing Charges In Domestic Violence Incident

Leave a comment

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Rapper Fabolous is facing domestic violence charges in New Jersey.

Englewood police say the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the alleged incident occurred earlier that day, but they would not identify the victim or say who reported it.

Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. He was released Wednesday night.

The rapper lives in Englewood with his girlfriend, Emily B, a former cast member on the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality show.

Fabolous’ agent did not respond Thursday to a message seeking comment on the charges.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence

22 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence

Continue reading Rapper Fabolous Facing Charges In Domestic Violence Incident

Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence

Domestic violence has been going on for centuries.  At one time, it was even perceived as a 'private affair' and was never mentioned.  The reality is . . . domestic violence does not discriminate.  It knows no age, social class, ethnicity or religion and it does and can happen to anyone.  Celebrities involved in domestic violence are often arrested, some face jail time while others are forgiven.  Here are just a few of the many who have been involved in domestic violence.

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

(Photo Credit: PRN / PR Photos)

Charged , Domestic Violence , emily b , Raper Fabolous

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close