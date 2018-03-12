To many, Beyoncé is a prime example of feminism and bridging the gap that a woman can have everything a man has. She’s constantly spoken out on the power of women, of womanhood, and empowering your fellow sisters.

She’s shared videos that paid tribute to feminism, and has even signed an open letter calling for gender equality. One thing is for sure, Bey uses her platform to raise awareness that there STILL is an issue in how women are viewed and treated.

She even has athletes, like Risqat Fabunmi-Alade, and singers, like IAMDDB, in the campaign, supporting the message of being “Strong Beyond Measure.”

There are also cheerleaders from Ascension Eagles Cheerleaders, a charity youth program, featured in the campaign. The new line is already available at Topshop, and honestly, you probably will drop all your coins on the line if you’re not careful.

We’re cheering on Beyoncé and the countless women using their platforms to make change, showing badass women and just how dope we really are.

Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Spring/Summer ’18 Line Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

