Get Well Wednesday: Should You Be Using The Female Condom?

Could the female condom be a viable option for your sex life? Dr. Renee Matthews thinks so. She believes it could cut down on a rampant STD rate and provide more options for sexual activity. But there’s not as much information out there about using the female condom, something she wants to change. Here’s more information about why and how to use it.

When it comes to STD’s and African-American women in particular, why are the numbers so high?

One reason is knowledge and awareness of STD’s among the public is poor; almost two-thirds of women 18-60 years of age surveyed knew nothing or very little about STD’s other than aids. Another reason is many STD’s have a lag time before the appearance of clinically significant problems. So there is no preventive action taken until it is too late.

How does the Fc2 female condom work?

Fc2 is a little nitrile pouch. Nitrile is a heat-transmitting material that can feel more natural than latex condoms. It is inserted inside the vagina creating a barrier that stops sperm from reaching an egg. The female condom also helps prevent sexually transmitted infections by covering some parts of the your vulva. This decreases your change of coming in contact with semen (cum), pre-cum, or skin that can spread STD’s.

What are some of the advantages of using the female condom?

One of the reasons to use Fc2 is because we as women should take control of our sexual health. The female condom also protects better against human papilloma virus and herpes simplex virus because of the way it protects the outside of the vagina, including the labia minora and labia majora compared to the male condom.

There is a trend that is probably not so new, but now has a term called stealthing. Stealthing is the non-consensual condom removal or the practice of one sex partner covertly removing a condom, when consent has only been given by the other sex partner for condom-protected safer sex.

Most men do not like using male condoms but don’t mind the female condom because it doesn’t feel different. One size fits all with fc2 so it doesn’t matter what size the man’s penis. Fc2 can be placed 2 hours prior to sexual intercourse so it does not interfere with intimacy. It is latex free and can be used with oil and water based lubricants.

Men do not need to have an erect penis to use Fc2?

You do not have to remove it immediately after intercourse like the male condom.

Does it affect “sensation” for the man or woman?

No, it doesn’t inhibit or dull sensation like male condoms.

Is it available in stores? Where can you get it?

Is is not available on the shelf you will need to get a prescription from your doctor. If you have health insurance most will fill the prescription with $0 co-pay. In the following states: AK, AZ, CA, Ct, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MO, MT, NE, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WI, and WY (more states coming soon), you can utilize the heydoctor app and use promo code fc2 and you can pick them up at the pharmacy of your choice for free. You will get 2 boxes of 12 with refills you can fill once a month.

What if you don’t have insurance or can’t afford it?

You can visit the website http://fc2.us.com and order a box of 12 for $24. If you are on a college campus, many of the health clinics have them free also some Planned Parenthood clinics have them as well.

Dr. Matthews answers your questions below:

If a female uses the female condom, does the male need to use one too? Is there a problem when both are used at the same time?

No, the male does not need to where a condom if FC2 is being used. Yes there is a problem if they are used at the same time because they could get stuck together.

Will a local health dept. offer these for free like they give men’s condoms for free?

Yes local health departments, Planned Parenthood, and on college campuses they should have free FC2 female condoms.

The female condom has been out for over 25 years but I don’t even know one person who’s ever used it. Why is that?

They didn’t have the marketing push that they needed to get the word out so many people still haven’t heard of this great option for women.

Do you have one for anal?

No, but I have heard that people have used FC2 for anal sex as well.

What about moisture (lubrication) with the female condom?

FC2 just like male condoms is lubricated, but if you would like you can also use your own oil or water based lubricants with FC2.

Dr. Renee Matthews has appeared on television shows such as, The Oprah Winfrey Show, TVOne’s NewsOne Now and WGN-TV’s People to People where she discussed different health topics.

She started her media career with her own radio show on ReachMD, a medical broadcast network for health professionals. In addition, Dr. Renee has been a featured medical correspondent on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning and WVON (“The Voice of A Nation”).

Dr. Renee is an asthmatic, which drives her passion for asthma education. She addresses the concerns of asthma sufferers by supplying them with the tools and knowledge they need to receive the best medical care. In 2013, Dr. Renee received the Friend of Mobile C.A.R.E. Award for her commitment to raising awareness of asthma in the city of Chicago..

