Snoop’s Son Goes From Baller To Model

Snoop Dogg has passed more than his good genes along to his son – he’s also passed along the ability to make power moves. His oldest son, Cordell, who was once a highly ranked football recruit to UCLA has left the gridiron behind to pursue a modeling career.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The 20-year-old hit the runway for Philipp Plein last September — where he was almost shown up by Poppa Snoop, who had a dazzling runway walk if we do say so ourselves — and now he’s landed his first major print campaign for MCM Worldwide.

The German luxury leather brand cast Broadus alongside models Jasmine Sanders and Kai Hillebrand for the spring 2018 Viva Life campaign, which was photographed by Tom Johnson. The UCLA student, who quit the school’s football team in 2016 to pursue film and fashion, was photographed in an MCM varsity jacket and leather backpack that definitely played into his handsome jock persona.

Vogue Best Dress 🦅 PS I styled baby girl @joyrichla 😘

A post shared by Cordell C. Broadus (@cbroadus) on

During last year’s Made L.A. fashion show for his debut clothing collection — a line co-designed with Joyrich’s Tom Hirota for a Snoop x Joyrich collaboration — Broadus told The Hollywood Reporter that his dad is both his biggest inspiration and champion.

“I admire he stayed true to himself,” he said. “He’s an inspiration to me because that’s how I feel — quitting football and following my passion: film and fashion.”

Page Six reports that Broadus’ next modeling project is a gig with Kenneth Cole due out next month.

James Brown Swag – @calvinklein + @rafsimons

A post shared by Cordell C. Broadus (@cbroadus) on

5 thoughts on “Snoop’s Son Goes From Baller To Model

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    I think he’s cute but not model material, sorry but he just doesn’t fit. He doesn’t look comfortable or natural as a model. I think he’s just trying to figure out his career right now. I don’t see this lasting long. I’m supriseed he quit football he was really good.

