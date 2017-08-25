Kheris Rogers didn’t allow bullies to tear her down instead she used their negativity to launch a brand that celebrates and teaches people to love the skin they are in.
4 thoughts on “Uplifting News: Bullied 10-Year-Old Kheris Rogers’ Fashion Line Promotes Self Love”
Yo Go Girl, Keep Truckin. Always let the excellence you are define your and the brilliance you possess inspire you to dismiss those who possess neither. I see greatness in your future.Just keep doing your Thing!
Pretty and talented! What a great combination!
DR.TURD! As usual, with his always great, and positive comments. You must be an awful miserable person. I pity fools.
She was bullied by other blacks. Too dark