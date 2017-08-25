Uplifting News: Bullied 10-Year-Old Kheris Rogers’ Fashion Line Promotes Self Love

08.25.17
Kheris Rogers didn’t allow bullies to tear her down instead she used their negativity to launch a brand that celebrates and teaches people to love the skin they are in.

Learn more about her clothing line in the video above!

4 thoughts on "Uplifting News: Bullied 10-Year-Old Kheris Rogers' Fashion Line Promotes Self Love

  Denise Beauregard

    Yo Go Girl, Keep Truckin. Always let the excellence you are define your and the brilliance you possess inspire you to dismiss those who possess neither. I see greatness in your future.Just keep doing your Thing!

