Woods: Garcia ‘Fried Chicken’ Comment Hurtful, Time to Move On

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tiger Woods says the “fried chicken” comment from Sergio Garcia was hurtful and inappropriate. Two weeks after they verbally sparred at The Players Championship, Woods say it’s time to move on.

Garcia was at a European Tour awards dinner Tuesday night when he was jokingly asked if he would have Woods over for dinner during the U.S. Open. The Spaniard replied, “We’ll have him round every night. We will serve fried chicken.”

Woods took to Twitter on Wednesday and said the comment wasn’t silly, rather it was wrong and hurtful. He says he’s confident there is “real regret” the comment as made.

The world’s No. 1 player also said their flap is two weeks old and that “it’s long past time to move on and talk about golf.”

Garcia has since apologized for the comment.