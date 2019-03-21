Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls

1. Tamera and Adam Housley Tamera Mowry and Adam Housely got married in 2011 and have two kids.

2. Alfonso Riberio & Angela Unkrich Alfonso and his wife were married in 2012.

3. Thandie Newton & Ol Parker Thandie & Ol have been married since 1998. The couple just welcomed their third child, Booker Jombe Parker. They have two daughters Ripley, 13 and Nico, nine.

4. Sharon Leal & Paul Becker Sharon Leal has great on camera chemistry with black men, but in her personal life she loves white men. She is currently dating Paul Becker who’s a dancer/choreographer and she has a son with ex-husband Bev Land.

5. Eve & Maximillion Cooper Eve has been dating entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper for several years and married him early 2014.

6. Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have known each other for a decade. After six months of dating, they announced their engagement. No date has been set. This will be Ashlee’s second trip to the altar.

7. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Zoe Saldana and Italian artist Marco Perego got married last summer.

8. Karyn Parsons & Alexandre Rockwell Karyn & Alex have been married since 2003 and have two children, daughter Lana and son Nico.

9. Heather Headley & Brian Musso Grammy Award winning singer Heather Headley and former New York Jets player Brian Musso have been married since 2003. They have one son, John David.

10. Hank Baskett & Kendra Wilkinson Hank & Kendra have been married since 2009. They have a son, Hank IV, and a daughter on the way. The baby is due in May. Their marriage has survived two reality shows and numerous rumors of divorce.

11. Ron Perlman & Opal Stone Film, television & voice actor Ron Perlman and fine jewelry & luxury handbag designer Opal Stone have been married since 1981. They have two children. Daughter Blake was born in 1984 and son Brandon in 1990.

12. Kimora Lee & Tim Leissner If Russell Simmons (Kimora’s ex) is correct . . . Kimora secretly wed her Goldman Sachs banker boyfriend, Tim very recently.

13. Soledad O’Brien & Brad Raymond Soledad & Brad have been married since 1995. The have two daughters and twin boys. Sofia was born in 2000, Cecilia in 2002 and the twins Charles

& Jackson was born in 2004.

14. Sidney Poitier & Joanna Shimkus Sidney & Joanna have been married since 1976. They have two daughters together and Sidney has four from a previous marriage.

15. Harry Belafonte & Pamela Frank Civil Rights Activist, actor & recipient of numerous awards Harry Belafonte and photographer Pamela Frank have been married since 2008.

16. Robert DeNiro & Grace Hightower Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower got married in 1997.

17. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Kanye West is currently getting his swirl on with Kim Kardashian and they have a swirly baby girl named North.(PRphotos)

18. Randy Jackson & Erika Riker Randy & Erica have been married since 1995 and have two children. Randy also has a daughter, Taylor, from a previous marriage.

19. Gary & Kenya Owen Comedian Gary Owen and wife Kenya have been married since 2003 and have two children together.(PRphotos)

20. Darius Rucker & Beth Leonard Beth and Darius married in 2000. They have two children together. Darius also has a older daughter, Carolyn, from a previous relationship.

21. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery got married in 2007 and have a daughter. (PR Photos)(PRphotos)

22. Iman & David Bowie David Bowie and Iman first met on a blind date. They have been married since 1992.(PR Photos)

23. Chris Noth & Tara Wilson Chris Noth and Tara Wilson met on the set of Law & Order Criminal Intent in 2004. Their son was born in 2008. (PR)

24. Halle Berry & Oliver Martinez Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez, now engaged, met on the set of the Thriller ‘Dark Tide’ and are expecting a son.(PR Photos)

25. Ice-T & Coco Ice-T and Coco have been married for over a decade and are still madly in love. (PR Photos)

26. Rick Fox & Eliza Dushku Rick Fox and Eliza Dushku have been dating for several years and are currently living together. (PR Photos)

27. Cash Warren & Jessica Alba Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have been married since 2008 and have two daughters. (PR Photos)

28. Justin & Keisha Chambers Greys Anatomy actor Justin Chambers has been married to Keisha since 1993 and they have five children. (PR Photos)

29. Alfre Woodard & Roderick Spencer Alfre Woodard and Roderick Spencer have been married since 1983 and have two children. (PR Photos)

30. Oluchi Onweagba & Luca Orlandi Victoria Secret model Oluchi Onweagba and NYC based fashion designer Luca Orlandi wed in 2005. They dated four years. (PR)

31. Paul & Crystal Wall Paul and Crystal Wall have been married for sometime now, and are one of the best Hip-Hop couples in the industry.(PR)

32. George Lucas & Mellody Hobson George Lucas and Mellody Hobson married in July 2013. (PR Photos)

33. Dirk Notwitski and Jessica Olssen. Dirk & Jessica got married in July of 2012 and welcomed their first child last July.