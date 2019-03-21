Aisha Tyler , Alfre Woodard , Celebrity Swirls
Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls

1. Tamera and Adam Housley

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housely got married in 2011 and have two kids.

2. Alfonso Riberio & Angela Unkrich

Alfonso and his wife were married in 2012.

3. Thandie Newton & Ol Parker

Thandie & Ol have been married since 1998. The couple just welcomed their third child, Booker Jombe Parker. They have two daughters Ripley, 13 and Nico, nine.

4. Sharon Leal & Paul Becker

Sharon Leal has great on camera chemistry with black men, but in her personal life she loves white men. She is currently dating Paul Becker who’s a dancer/choreographer and she has a son with ex-husband Bev Land.

5. Eve & Maximillion Cooper

Eve has been dating entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper for several years and married him early 2014.

6. Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have known each other for a decade. After six months of dating, they announced their engagement. No date has been set. This will be Ashlee’s second trip to the altar.

7. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Italian artist Marco Perego got married last summer.

8. Karyn Parsons & Alexandre Rockwell

Karyn & Alex have been married since 2003 and have two children, daughter Lana and son Nico.

9. Heather Headley & Brian Musso

Grammy Award winning singer Heather Headley and former New York Jets player Brian Musso have been married since 2003. They have one son, John David.

10. Hank Baskett & Kendra Wilkinson

Hank & Kendra have been married since 2009. They have a son, Hank IV, and a daughter on the way. The baby is due in May. Their marriage has survived two reality shows and numerous rumors of divorce.

11. Ron Perlman & Opal Stone

Film, television & voice actor Ron Perlman and fine jewelry & luxury handbag designer Opal Stone have been married since 1981. They have two children. Daughter Blake was born in 1984 and son Brandon in 1990.

12. Kimora Lee & Tim Leissner

If Russell Simmons (Kimora’s ex) is correct . . . Kimora secretly wed her Goldman Sachs banker boyfriend, Tim very recently.

13. Soledad O’Brien & Brad Raymond

Soledad & Brad have been married since 1995. The have two daughters and twin boys. Sofia was born in 2000, Cecilia in 2002 and the twins Charles
& Jackson was born in 2004.

14. Sidney Poitier & Joanna Shimkus

Sidney & Joanna have been married since 1976. They have two daughters together and Sidney has four from a previous marriage.

15. Harry Belafonte & Pamela Frank

Civil Rights Activist, actor & recipient of numerous awards Harry Belafonte and photographer Pamela Frank have been married since 2008.

16. Robert DeNiro & Grace Hightower

Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower got married in 1997.

17. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is currently getting his swirl on with Kim Kardashian and they have a swirly baby girl named North.(PRphotos)

18. Randy Jackson & Erika Riker

Randy & Erica have been married since 1995 and have two children. Randy also has a daughter, Taylor, from a previous marriage.

19. Gary & Kenya Owen

Comedian Gary Owen and wife Kenya have been married since 2003 and have two children together.(PRphotos)

20. Darius Rucker & Beth Leonard

Beth and Darius married in 2000. They have two children together. Darius also has a older daughter, Carolyn, from a previous relationship.

21. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery got married in 2007 and have a daughter. (PR Photos)(PRphotos)

22. Iman & David Bowie

David Bowie and Iman first met on a blind date. They have been married since 1992.(PR Photos)

23. Chris Noth & Tara Wilson

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson met on the set of Law & Order Criminal Intent in 2004. Their son was born in 2008. (PR)

24. Halle Berry & Oliver Martinez

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez, now engaged, met on the set of the Thriller ‘Dark Tide’ and are expecting a son.(PR Photos)

25. Ice-T & Coco

Ice-T and Coco have been married for over a decade and are still madly in love. (PR Photos)

26. Rick Fox & Eliza Dushku

Rick Fox and Eliza Dushku have been dating for several years and are currently living together. (PR Photos)

27. Cash Warren & Jessica Alba

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have been married since 2008 and have two daughters. (PR Photos)

28. Justin & Keisha Chambers

Greys Anatomy actor Justin Chambers has been married to Keisha since 1993 and they have five children. (PR Photos)

29. Alfre Woodard & Roderick Spencer

Alfre Woodard and Roderick Spencer have been married since 1983 and have two children. (PR Photos)

30. Oluchi Onweagba & Luca Orlandi

Victoria Secret model Oluchi Onweagba and NYC based fashion designer Luca Orlandi wed in 2005. They dated four years. (PR)

31. Paul & Crystal Wall

Paul and Crystal Wall have been married for sometime now, and are one of the best Hip-Hop couples in the industry.(PR)

32. George Lucas & Mellody Hobson

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson married in July 2013. (PR Photos)

33. Dirk Notwitski and Jessica Olssen.

Dirk & Jessica got married in July of 2012 and welcomed their first child last July.

34. David & Cathy Guetta

DJ David Guetta and his wife Cathy have been married since 1992.

