Jennifer Hudson Reveals What The Most Difficult Part About Filming Aretha Franklin Biopic Was

The Russ Parr Morning Show had the delightful pleasure of having powerhouse Academy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson call in to give the exclusive on her groundbreaking new role as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, RESPECT.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!\

Although she’s no stranger when it comes to Hollywood, portraying a self-admitted idol proved to be a heavy task for Hudson. Thankfully the pressure didn’t get to her on a great scale, but she does tell Russ one of the biggest challenges that arose when it came to honoring the Queen Of Soul. Given her real-life singing capabilities and prior acting experience though, it was almost destined that she’d pull through and give a performance that we’re sure music fans will praise.

Check out the full interview below with Jennifer Hudson as she gives Russ Parr her take on playing Aretha for RESPECT:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: