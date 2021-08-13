Jennifer Hudson Does Duet with Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter at ‘Respect’ Premiere [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter Grace Franklin joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere Wednesday — where they hopped on the mic and sang a duet.

Hudson, who is playing the late-great queen of soul in a new biopic, shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Grace singing on the red carpet.

“Grace Franklin sings ‘Ain’t No Way’ at ‘Respect’ premiere,” Hudson captioned the clip. “What better what to celebrate Aretha Franklin than for her granddaughter @gfranklin61 to sing her song at the film premiere? She would be so proud!”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

“I’m so happy to see my grandmother honored in such an amazing way,” Grace said before she started to sing. ” ‘Ain’t No Way’ is my favorite song from my grandma, so I hope y’all enjoy it!”

Gracie previously slammed “Genius: Aretha,” the eight-episode miniseries that aired in March and starred Cynthia Erivo. Grace even took to TikTok with several family members and blasted the docuseries.

“This movie has to go,” she exclaimed in the video (see below). “During the process of writing, directing, and filming this movie, we’ve reached out to ‘Genius’ as a family on multiple occasions where we have been disrespected and told we will not be worked with.”

“Respect” is now playing in theaters.

