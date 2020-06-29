Van Jones Gets Heat For Reportedly Working On Trump’s Police Reform Plan

Van Jones, a longtime pundit and contributor for CNN finds himself this morning on the receiving end of blistering criticism after a news story broke that proves he might be the ops.

In a new report, Jones quietly contributed his expertise to President Donald Trump’s police reform initiative, even going as far as praising the plan on television.

The Daily Beast exclusively reports that Jones, 51, was part of the former’s business mogul’s planning team by way of his connection with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and senior advisor. The outlet, via a source, discovered that Jones and human rights attorney Jessica Jackson worked on the police, noting that Jackson is the head of the #cut50 prison reform group that Jones founded.

In a recent episode of CNN’s Inside Politics program, Jones elevated the president’s executive order, saying,”There is movement in the direction of a database for bad cops. We have never had a federal database for bad cops, that’s why all these cops go all over the place doing bad stuff… The chokeholds, that’s common ground now between Nancy Pelosi and Trump. Good stuff there.”

Jones again heaped praise on the Trump plan via Anderson Cooper’s nightly program that same day, all while failing to share with the viewing audience that he was an insider of the plan.

“I think it’s pushing in the right direction,” Jones said to Cooper. “What you got today is, I think, a sign that we are winning.”

The president’s executive order was widely panned by Democratic Party leadership, calling the plan thin and nothing more than a moment to plump up Trump’s fragile ego. However, Rev. Al Sharpton, a host for MSNBC, told The Daily Beast that he isn’t going to go on the offensive against Jones but did aim some criticism.

Some might recall that back in January 2017, Jones sparked a fair amount of controversy after praising President Trump’s first State of The Union address after blasting the man just a week before.

The Daily Beast also made mention of Jones’ connection with Roc Nation, which manages his affairs, and noted that those close to Jones say that the pundit is generally concerned with his own ascension and not that of speaking up for those adversely affected by some of the policy advancements made by the Trump administration.

On Twitter, Jones’ name is currently trending and all of the insults that are unfit to print here are taking hold on the social media network as expected. While it isn’t necessarily unheard of that opposing party advocates work alongside each other in favor of bipartisanship, they’re typically out front with their plans.

As it stands, Van Jones is looking like the ops right now and Twitter is letting him have it. We’ve got those reactions below.

