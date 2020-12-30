Tyrese Gibson & Wife Announce Divorce, Twitter Reacts

Tyrese Gibson has endured the pressure of being a public figure while also taking on criticism from social media for some of his seemingly outlandish comments. After a joint announcement made by the R&B singer and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson regarding their impending, grammar police and spell check Twitter decided to do away with compassion.
In an Instagram photo featuring the pair from Tyrese’s Instagram account., the caption of the image contained a statement coming from the couple.
From Instagram:
After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other.
There’s nothing funny about divorce and we truly do wish Tyrese and Samantha Gibson the best. The pair, parents to a young girl, are hopeful they can be great co-parents despite the split.
To hammer home how much this turn of events has cast a cloud over him, Tyrese followed up the divorce announcement post with a video of him and his wife celebrating their baby’s first steps. In the caption of the post, Tyrese wrote, “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way,” illustrating perhaps that there is still love there.
It’s been a tough week for Tyrese, this after his SUV was stolen from his Buckhead mansion Tuesday (Dec. 29), reports the AJC.
But because Twitter is unforgiving and Tyrese hasn’t exactly helped himself in social media in the past, Twitter is doing what they do. We’ve got those reactions below.
Tyrese is about to Tyrese us to death pic.twitter.com/c4wpm8XQGX— Sheba Ⓥ 🌱 🇪🇸 (@BabeeSheba) December 30, 2020
So, I just read the open letter Tyrese Gibson wrote to his wife - Samantha Gibson, and there's a part of his letter that got to me. Which is - "Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is…." pic.twitter.com/8O2wnC1ZFc— CARTOONKWEEN (@CARTOONKWEEN) December 30, 2020
This came as a shock to me. Tyrese and wife. This pandemic period has produced so many divorces this 2020. This could be attributed to husband and wife who barely know each other being forced to quarantine together, thereby uncovering each others' secrets and hidden behaviours. pic.twitter.com/eEYTkqw2wk— Itsjustchinwe: clinical psychologist in the making (@itsjustchinwe) December 30, 2020
Samantha Gibson: I WANT HALF OF YOUR SHIT FOR HAVING ME SLEEP IN A 90 DEGREE HOUSE!!!— Jefferson Pierce (@_crewelove) December 30, 2020
Tyrese: pic.twitter.com/PMNEbA6xPK
4 years is a long time to deal with tyrese. She did her best https://t.co/5Oo7jyZDgU— Acklins Baddie🇧🇸 (@zairejazmine) December 30, 2020
Tyrese: “Man it’s my birthday, what more do you want from me?!”— YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) December 30, 2020
“Ehh how about your car and your wife.” pic.twitter.com/c2SR3QYQar
Now that Tyrese is heading to divorce, I hope him and Taraji try. I know she can get him together. He needs a powerful black woman.— AlainaSimone (@alainasimoneXOX) December 30, 2020
ik my mama happy tyrese getting a divorce— 𝔱𝔴𝔬 𝔢𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔢𝔢𝔫 (@NaiyaWaiya_) December 30, 2020
I’m not gonna say I didn’t see Samantha and Tyrese divorce coming; but it’s been really sad to see how 2020 has impacted some marriages. You just wish people the best and hope they can coparent.— LIV (@nevabeenyoNegro) December 30, 2020
I Ain’t Realize I Was Facebook Friends With Tyrese’s Wife Until I Read The Divorce Announcement This Morning 😳— DJ Pretty Boy Tank (@DJPrettyBoyTank) December 30, 2020
And Tyrese is getting a divorce? Oh he going through it. 😩😩😩— Michelle Dont Wanna Be Saved (@_QuitaBee) December 30, 2020
Tyrese announced his divorce on IG. This album is about to be a classic.— Mortgage Freeman (@NotoriousGRC) December 30, 2020
Idky Tyrese getting a divorce really bothers me.. I remember he used to post stuff about his future wife.. Like activities they would do and matching outfits. He had been posting his desire to be married for years..— Storyteller (@LabelleLaFrance) December 30, 2020
Tyrese announce his divorce tonight, he also had his truck stolen but got it back. Safe to say my mans ready for 2020 to be over with— Brooke Rutledge (@msbrookechanell) December 30, 2020