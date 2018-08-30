They Did What?! Juicy Celebrity Tell-All Books

1. Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa spills all of the tea in Unhinged.

2. Taraji P. Henson Taraji spills the tea on her Hollywood experiences, including pay disparity, in Around The Way Girl.

3. Janet Hubert Janet Hubert and Will Smith have had a decades long feud, get Hubert’s side of the story in, Perfection is Not a Sitcom Mom.

4. Jay-Z Decoded is part autobiography, with Jay opening up about his early years, including the time spent dealing drugs as a teenager.

5. Carmen Bryan G O O D M O R N T I N G 🌸🌸🌸 A post shared by CarmenBryan (@carmenbryan) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:29am PDT Carmen Bryan is no stranger to the rap world. Not only did she work at Def Jam and Capitol Records but she shares a daughter with hip-hop superstar Nas. She also dated Jay-Z which fueled one of the biggest rap feuds ever!

6. Ja Rule

7. Khloe Kardashian Khoe’s ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ chronicles her relationship with estranged husband Lamar Odom and her dramatic weight loss journey.

8. Amber Rose Amber released ‘How To Be A Bad Bitch’ this year with tips on how to make it in the industry and seduce men.

9. Toya Wright Lil’ Wayne’s ex Toya Carter published her tell-all book ‘Priceless Inspiration’ last year. (PR)

10. Karrine Steffans Karrine Steffans ‘Confessions of a Video Vixen’ is one of the most talked about tell-all books ever published. (PR)

11. Pilar Sanders The estranged wife of famed football star Deion Sanders is planning to pen a book that will detail the alleged domestic violence and multiple arrests.

12. Tina Turner Tina Turner’s book ‘I, Tina’ was also made into a film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It.’ (PR)

13. Bobby Brown Bobby Brown may release a tell-all book about his life with Whitney…if he can get out of a confidentiality agreement.(PR)

14. Dr. Conrad Murray Dr. Conrad Murray is threatening to release a Michael Jackson tell-all of the star’s dirty secrets.

15. Robert Randolph (alleged affair with Travolta) Robert Randolph wrote “You’ll Never Spa in This Town Again” about he and Travolta’s alleged affair. (PR)

16. Monica Lewinsky Monica Lewinsky is reportedly shopping for a book deal to write a tell-all about her affair with Bill Clinton. (PR)

17. Kitty Kelly Kitty Kelly wrote a tell-all book about Oprah Winfrey – Oprah did not contribute or comment on the contents.

18. Janet Hubert Janet Hubert’s book ‘Perfection is Not a Sitcom Mom’ reflects (sometimes unkindly) about her and the cast of ‘Fresh Prince.’

19. Christina Crawford ‘Mommie Dearest’ was a very unflattering portrayal about movie legend Joan Crawford by her adopted daughter.