Steve Harvey Confirms Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split, “I’m Pretty Sure They’ll Be Fine”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup was the topic of conversation over the weekend. Lori’s dad, Steve Harvey, spoke on the matter.

Steve Harvey Feels His Daughter and Micheal B Jordan Will “Be Fine”

If you have been under a rock, the world was thrown for a loop when PEOPLE reported that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split after a year and half of dating. Lori’s dad, Steve Harvey, confirmed the breakup news during his morning radio show on Monday (June 6).

“I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family,” Harvey joked. “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent,” he added. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Harvey explained how maintaining a high-profile relationship that is always in the spotlight could be difficult. “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

“He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” Harvey continued before speaking on his previous relationships.

“I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late,” Harvey added.

MJB did step outside following the news of his breakup with Lori Harvey, attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. According to E! News, “MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn’t do much cheering. He wasn’t his usual excited self tonight.”

Twitter users took the clip shared by the Chase Center and determined Michael B. Jordan is “going through it.”

Poor MJB.

Some users are even speculating that Lori Harvey bounced because wasn’t ready to jump the broom with the Black Panther actor and tone down her lifestyle.

Anyway, we are sure both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey will be fine.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Steve Harvey Confirms Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split, “I’m Pretty Sure They’ll Be Fine” was originally published on hiphopwired.com