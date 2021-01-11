Lori Harvey , Michael B. Jordan
Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

Posted January 11, 2021

Everybody seems to have Lori Harvey on their wish list, but she clearly knows how to pick them.

Whether you love it or hate it, Lori is constantly social media’s trending topic when it comes to relationships.  The 24-year-old just made her new relationship with the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan Instagram official, and social media is in a frenzy.

Besides being Steve Harvey’s step-daughter, Harvey is mostly known for having a notable roster of celebrity boyfriends that has people asking how. Her most known relationship with Future gained a lot of exposure when the rapper splurged on her with trips, an extravagant birthday party, and his famous way of showing off his woman, an Audemars Piguet watch.

If you can’t keep up with her men, here’s a look into Lori Harvey’s dating history…

1. Future

2. Diddy

3. Justin Combs

4. Trey Songz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Memphis Depay

