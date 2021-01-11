Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to many, a relationship isn’t official until it hits the ‘Gram. Well, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, long speculated to be dating, did just that with a pair of photos letting the world know what time it truly is.

The entertainment world’s latest power couple showed off some loving snaps on their respective Instagram pages, both artfully shot by Jordan’s creative director, Leo Volcy. In Jordan’s photo, reactions from DJ D-Nice, Teyana Taylor, and more are positively celebrating the couple’s union as they should. In the shots, the low light added the necessary dramatic flair fit for a spread in a fashion mag.

Harvey posted some similar snaps of the pair looking especially cozy with Winnie Harlow. Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Union among the many who replied with their own set of congrats. In those shots, the photos were less edited and glitzy but no less alluring. There is even an unedited flick in the collage so you know it’s real.

The chatter around Jordan and Washington dating kicked off last year after TMZ and other outlets reported that the pair spent Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve together. With the photos saying everything they need to, fans on Twitter are no doubt chiming in. Check out the reactions below.

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Confirm Their Relationship was originally published on hiphopwired.com