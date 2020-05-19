Slave To The Rhythm: Grace Jones Laid The Blueprint For Some Of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs

In her 72 years on this Earth, Grace Jones has managed to land on the playing field of every aspect of pop culture. Hip-hop is no different.

In addition to her modeling and acting pursuits, Jones created timeless audible art that laid the blueprint some of your favorite rap songs.

In honor of her birthday today (May 19), we compiled a playlist of songs containing her samples below. Check them out.

