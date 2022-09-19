10 Unsolved Black Murders That Still Shock Us

With the rising popularity of true crime documentaries, it’s easy to forget that many of us are taking joy, or at the very least wide-eyed curiosity, in the real-life story of someone’s often-gruesome and brutal murder. The circumstances are even worse when the case goes unsolved.

Sadly, especially when it comes to the murder of our Black brothers and sisters, many homicides go unsolved for so long that they eventually become cold cases. An ongoing debate surrounding the 2013 death of Kendrick Johnson, a 17-year-old Georgia high school student found dead in a rolled up gymnasium mattress, has drawn up the feeling once again by those who don’t agree with it being ruled as a “weird accident.”

Over the years — scratch that, decades! — our people have regularly been subjected to murder, assault, sodomy and much worse with no action being done to seek justice. From intentional faulty police work and witnesses that sometimes don’t cooperate, to the misfortune of experiencing racism even in death, the fates of many murdered Black people have made for a hefty amount of unsolved crime stories.

With hopes of one day solving each and every one of these cold cases, we look back at some of the most shocking unsolved murders of Black people that never got their rightfully deserved justice. Some you may be familiar with, while others are possibly new to your eyes and ears. Either way, join us in making sure these lost souls are never forgotten.

Keep scrolling and read along with discretion as we reflect on 10 spine-tingling unsolved Black murder cases that we pray get solved in the foreseeable future:

