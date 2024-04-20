Listen Live
See What Celebs Wore at The WIZ Broadway Premiere

Published on April 20, 2024

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The WIZ has been revived and brought back to Broadway produced by Real Housewives of Atlanta pair Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.  Some of the biggest names in Hollywood eased on down the golden carpet donning their beautiful emerald green and gold outfits on opening night.

RELATED STORY:  Star Studded Premier of the Wiz Revival on Broadway: An Ode to Black Excellence

From Anna Wintour, to Hilary Clinton, Sherri Shepherd, Common, and many more!  Check out some of our favorite looks from this star-studded event!

1. Mona Scott Young

The WIZ Broadway premier Source:Tito Cepeda

Mona Scott Young attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

2. Brandee Evans

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

Brandee Evans attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

3. Anna Wintour

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

Anna Wintour attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

4. Avery Wilson

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

Avery Wilson attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

5. Deborah Cox

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Deborah Cox at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

6. Wayne Brady

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Wayne Brady at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

7. Amber Ruffin

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Amber Ruffin at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

8. Sherri Shepherd

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

Sherri Shepherd attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

9. Melodee A Betts

The WIZ Broadway premier Source:Tito Cepeda

Melodee A Betts attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

10. Common

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Common at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

11. Stephanie Mills

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Stephanie Mills at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

12.  Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

 Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre 

13. Tamron Hall

"The Wiz" Opening Night on Broadway - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tamron Hall at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre 

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night 13 items
