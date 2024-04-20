See What Celebs Wore at The WIZ Broadway Premiere

The WIZ has been revived and brought back to Broadway produced by Real Housewives of Atlanta pair Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood eased on down the golden carpet donning their beautiful emerald green and gold outfits on opening night.
From Anna Wintour, to Hilary Clinton, Sherri Shepherd, Common, and many more! Check out some of our favorite looks from this star-studded event!
1. Mona Scott YoungSource:Tito Cepeda
Mona Scott Young attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
2. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
Brandee Evans attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
3. Anna WintourSource:Getty
Anna Wintour attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
4. Avery WilsonSource:Getty
Avery Wilson attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
5. Deborah CoxSource:Getty
Deborah Cox at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre
6. Wayne BradySource:Getty
Wayne Brady at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre
7. Amber RuffinSource:Getty
Amber Ruffin at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre
8. Sherri ShepherdSource:Getty
Sherri Shepherd attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
9. Melodee A BettsSource:Tito Cepeda
Melodee A Betts attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
10. CommonSource:Getty
Common at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre
11. Stephanie MillsSource:Getty
Stephanie Mills at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre
12. Kandi Burruss and Todd TuckerSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre
13. Tamron HallSource:Getty
Tamron Hall at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre