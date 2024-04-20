See What Celebs Wore at The WIZ Broadway Premiere

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The WIZ has been revived and brought back to Broadway produced by Real Housewives of Atlanta pair Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood eased on down the golden carpet donning their beautiful emerald green and gold outfits on opening night.

RELATED STORY: Star Studded Premier of the Wiz Revival on Broadway: An Ode to Black Excellence

From Anna Wintour, to Hilary Clinton, Sherri Shepherd, Common, and many more! Check out some of our favorite looks from this star-studded event!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE