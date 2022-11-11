Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11 and anticipation from fans is high. With the passing of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, we’re eager to see what direction the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, takes us as they mourn and pay homage to their fallen king T’Challa. While we’re waiting, the stars of the film — Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Guirra, and Michaela Coel — have been promoting the cinematic film around the world. From LA to Africa, the red carpets have been elaborate and the looks have been even more memorable.
Letitia Wright, who plays Shurri — the brilliant young sister of the late T’Challa — used her red carpet style at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere in Hollywood to pay homage to Boseman. Angela Bassett, who is generating Oscars buzz with her performance as Queen Ramonda in the emotional sequel, shined in royal colors. While her co-star Lupito Nyong’o sparkled in diamonds.
Wakanda Forever is described as a tribute to Boseman. “This film is art imitating life like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Lupita Nyong’o told TheWashingtonPost. “The loss that we feel is the loss that the fan base feels. And so, the fact that [Ryan] chose to explore grief and how we move forward when we’ve experienced tragedy like this, I think is just testament to how truthful Ryan is as a filmmaker. He’s loves human beings and is really interested in exploring the human condition, and he uses this platform to do that without compromising the spectacle and the fun and the adventure of it all.”
Keep scrolling for the most memorable looks from the Wakana Forever press run.
Red Carpet Recap: 11 Memorable Looks From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premieres was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a custom white Balmain dress with knot detail. The De Beers global ambassador sparkled in over 45 carats of diamonds.
2. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre wearing a charming dress by Azzi & Osta; styled by Bryon Javar.
3. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Simple and chic. Halle Bailey served the ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere’ red carpet in a sleek black corset dress by Toni Maticevski.
4. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
‘Black Panther’ newbie Michaela Coel looked magnificent at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in this black Riccardo Tisci number that showed off her listening and toned physique
5. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” PremiereSource:Getty
Fresh off her iconic Emmy’s win, Sheryl Lee Ralph served melanin in a sparkle sequin skirt and top by Pantora.
6. Letitia WrightSource:Getty
Letitia Wright’s custom black Alexander Mcqueen suit was a standout at the ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere at Dolby Theatre. Her look was homage to Boseman’s 2018 Academy Awards suit and embroidered harness.
7. Letitia WrightSource:Getty
Letitia Wright brought the fashion heat, in Prada, at the London premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square.
8. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Purple is the color of royalty and Angela Bassett served royal vibes on the red carpet at the “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at the Dolby Theatre. Queen Ramonda wore Moschino.
9. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna made a rare appearance at the “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theater to support her role on the “Black Panther 2” soundtrack.
10. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan brought a pop of color to the red carpet wearing a wide leg canary two-piece set by Louis Vuitton.
11. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran gave us fun and flirty vibes in this Vaishali S Couture dress at the Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre.