PJ Morton
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWMJS App

It’s The Ladies Turn! PJ Morton Announces ‘The Better Benediction Part 2″

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
An Evening With PJ Morton

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

If you think part 1 wasn’t enough, PJ Morton is bringing together some of music’s greatest voices again for “The Better Benediction Part 2“. In April, the award-winning musician released his critically acclaimed album “Watch The Sun” featuring “The Better Benediction Part 1” with Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.

 

Listen To “The Better Benediction” Part 1 Below

 

This time, the ladies will be joining Morton. They include these amazing voices:

  • Lisa Knowles-Smith
  • Le’Andria Johnson
  • Keke Wyatt
  • Kierra Sheard
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

Morton made the announcement on social media with a beautiful photo featuring the powerful voices.

If part one with the fellas indicates what we can expect, we are in for a treat!

 

Listen To “The Better Benediction Part 1 Below

 

 

CHECK OUT MORE

RELATED: PJ Morton Protégé JoJo Martin Drops “Never Left Me Alone”
RELATED: PJ Morton Releases ‘The Making of “Gospel According To PJ”’ Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]

 

 

LISTEN TO MORE BELOW

1. Lisa Knowles-Smith

2. Le’Andria Johnson

3. KeKe Wyatt

4. Kierra Sheard

5. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Close