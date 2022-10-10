It’s The Ladies Turn! PJ Morton Announces ‘The Better Benediction Part 2″

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you think part 1 wasn’t enough, PJ Morton is bringing together some of music’s greatest voices again for “The Better Benediction Part 2“. In April, the award-winning musician released his critically acclaimed album “Watch The Sun” featuring “The Better Benediction Part 1” with Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.

Listen To “The Better Benediction” Part 1 Below

This time, the ladies will be joining Morton. They include these amazing voices:

Lisa Knowles-Smith

Le’Andria Johnson

Keke Wyatt

Kierra Sheard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Morton made the announcement on social media with a beautiful photo featuring the powerful voices.

If part one with the fellas indicates what we can expect, we are in for a treat!

Listen To “The Better Benediction Part 1 Below

