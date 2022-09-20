Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta, GA – Grammy® winning producer and R&B artist, PJ Morton, has dropped a new music video by his protégé, JoJo Martin. A former background singer for Morton, Martin is making big noise in the gospel music world with the up-tempo new track, “Never Left Me Alone” (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot). The soul-stirring song fuses the festiveness of a New Orleans brass band with the sweaty chord progressions of a Pentecostal revival. The video was filmed at Morton’s Gumbo Studio in New Orleans with a full band and background singers.

“The message of `Never Left Me Alone’ is the message of my entire life,” Martin explains. “From experiencing no deaths to people dying all around me, God has never left me alone. I lost my oldest brother and my mom, but God never left me alone. I found out that I had the same kidney disease [focal segmental glomerulus sclerosis – FSGS) my brother died with, but God never left me alone! My kidneys failing and having to be on dialysis for five years, God never left me alone. Through every phase of my life, He has carried me when I couldn’t find the words to pray.”

PJ Morton Protégé JoJo Martin Drops “Never Left Me Alone” was originally published on praiserichmond.com