The Next Whitney Houston? See The Actress Playing ‘The Voice’ In Her 2022 Biopic

The upcoming Clive Davis-produced Whitney Houston biopic has been a heavily debated topic since it first went into pre-production a few years ago.

One of the core talking points has been the casting of British actor Naomi Ackie as “The Voice” herself, which was made official today with the release by Sony Pictures of the biopic’s movie poster.

 

Slated for a December 2022 release date, the aptly-titled film I Wanna Dance With Somebody promises to showcase the meteoric rise and tragic end of “the greatest voice” with an “even greater story.” Of course not everyone is on board with Whitney receiving yet another biopic, especially after the lukewarm reception of Lifetime’s 2015 made-for-TV film, Whitney, starring model/actress Yaya DaCosta. Fellow R&B icon Dionne Warwick even shunned the project back in October of last year, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I want them to let Whitney rest in peace,” and adding, “Leave her alone. Ten years [since she died] – it’s time to let her sleep.”

Although 2015’s Whitney had Hollywood icon Angela Bassett in the executive producer seat, it means a whole lot more knowing that Clive Davis, the man who orchestrated her career at its peak, is taking the lead on this project. Add to the fact that her estate is on board as well, and all the pieces may come together to give us something along the lines of Ray, What’s Love Got To Do With It and other music biopics that’ve come to be revered in our culture.

All that’s left to determine is whether Naomi Ackie, who made a huge splash in 2019 as Jannah in the blockbuster hit Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has the chops to pull off the role of a lifetime.

 

Take a minute to get familiar with Naomi Ackie, the actress set to play late music legend Whitney Houston in the biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, arriving exclusively in theaters this December:

1. EE British Academy Film Awards 2022

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

March 13, 2022 (London, England)

2. Paris Fashion Week Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

March 1, 2020 (Paris, France) 

3. Bulgari FW 20 Leather Goods and Accessories Collection

Bulgari FW 20 Leather Goods and Accessories Collection – Presentation and Party Source:Getty

February 21, 2020 (Milan, Italy)

4. EE British Academy Film Awards 2020

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Source:Getty

 (Royal Albert Hall, London)

5. EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees’ Party

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees' Party - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

February 01, 2020 (London, England)

6. With Lady Kitty Spencer, Pixie Lott and Kat Graham at Paris Fashion Week Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Schiaparelli: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

January 20, 2020 (Paris, France)

7. ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ European Premiere

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker European Premiere Source:Getty

December 18, 2019 (Cineworld Leicester Square London)

8. World Premiere Of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

World Premiere Of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Source:Getty

December 16, 2019 (Hollywood, California)

9. Candid beauty

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - December 16, 2019 Source:Getty

December 16, 2019 (Los Angeles, California)

10. ‘Star Wars Triple Force Friday’

Star Wars Triple Force Friday Source:Getty

September 26, 2019 (Iver Heath, England)

11. London Fashion Week Roksanda September 2019

Roksanda - Front Row - LFW September 2019 Source:Getty

September 16, 2019 (London, England)

12. With Billy Dee Williams At D23 Expo

Disney Studios Showcase Presentation At D23 Expo, Saturday August 24 Source:Getty

August 24, 2019 (Anaheim, California)

13. Star Wars Celebration: “The Rise of Skywalker” Panel

Star Wars Celebration: "The Rise of Skywalker" Panel Source:Getty

April 12, 2019 (Chicago, Illinois)

14. Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party

Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

February 9, 2019 (London, England)

15. Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours Event

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours Event Source:Getty

February 07, 2019 (London, England).

