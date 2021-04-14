black history
Posted 7 hours ago

Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show have always celebrated Black History every single day. Here are some of the most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we’ve discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts.

1. Members Of The 6888Th

Members Of The 6888Th Source:Getty

The 6888th Battalion was the largest all Black female military unit in World War 2.

2. Sarah Baartman

Sarah Saartjie Baartman was exploited for her curves and put on display in Europe for many years.

3. Pianist Philippa Schuyler

Pianist Philippa Schuyler Source:Getty

Philippa Schuyler was a piano prodigy who had an unconventional upbringing and life.

4. Millie and Christine McKoy (Siamese Twins)

Siamese Twins Source:Getty

The McKoy twins were conjoined twins who were put on display from childhood.

5. Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy Source:Getty

Leonard Nimoy fought for equal pay for his “Star Trek” castmate Nichelle Nichols when he found out she was being paid less than the others.

