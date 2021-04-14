Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show have always celebrated Black History every single day. Here are some of the most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we’ve discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts.
1. Members Of The 6888ThSource:Getty
The 6888th Battalion was the largest all Black female military unit in World War 2.
2. Sarah Baartman
Sarah Saartjie Baartman was exploited for her curves and put on display in Europe for many years.
3. Pianist Philippa SchuylerSource:Getty
Philippa Schuyler was a piano prodigy who had an unconventional upbringing and life.
4. Millie and Christine McKoy (Siamese Twins)Source:Getty
The McKoy twins were conjoined twins who were put on display from childhood.
5. Leonard NimoySource:Getty
Leonard Nimoy fought for equal pay for his “Star Trek” castmate Nichelle Nichols when he found out she was being paid less than the others.