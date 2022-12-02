Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, that was short-lived.

On Nov. 22 Kanye West’s Twitter account was reinstated, but now he’s been banned again for sharing antisemitic views on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and tweeting out photos of swastikas.

But before Ye was kicked off the platform for the second time, he decided to leave us with one tweet that alluded to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian having an intimate affair with future hall-of-fame NBA player Chris Paul.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight,” Ye wrote on Twitter with a photo of Paul attached.

With Ye no longer having access to Twitter there was no further explanation of the situation.

This could create some issues for CP3 if true, as the point guard has been married to his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley since 2011 and the couple shares two kids.

The story gets even more interesting because Drake has apparently weaseled his way into Ye’s latest controversy, with a petty move back when he was promoting the release of Certified Lover Boy last year. Drake, along with his friends were pictured all wearing a different Chris Paul jerseys, one from the Phoenix Suns and two different iterations of his New Orleans Hornets jersey.

A rep for Kim Kardashian strongly denies the claim. Chris Paul has yet to respond to the allegations. However, Twitter is having too much fun with the rumor. See how social media is reacting to the news below.

Kanye West Says He “Caught” Kim Kardashian With Chris Paul, NBA Twitter Explodes was originally published on cassiuslife.com