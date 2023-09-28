Jordan Brand Releases Holiday Collection For 2023 & They Got Some Fire

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The holidays are right around the corner and for sneakerheads that means that their footwear collection will be expanded as Jordan Brand tends to drop that heat when the weather sees the temperature decline.

Nike recently released their yearly Holiday Collection which features some classic retro colors along with new color ways to classic Jordan classics and this year we’re getting blessed with some grails we haven’t seen in a hot minute and some interesting remixes to silhouettes we know and love. From the Air Jordan 1’s releasing in satin material to the Air Jordan 14’s, Jordan Brand will be releasing 15 retro sneakers for the holidays and heads are ready to pounce on most of them.

Sitting atop of the sneaker aficionado wish list is surely the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Cherry” which hasn’t seen the light of day since it last released in 2009. You can bet these will be a hot commodity as heads have been begging Jordan Brand to re-release these for the better part of a decade already. With the 2009 pair reselling for a cool $1,000, y’all already know these will be hard to come by.

Along with the “Cherry” 12’s, Jordan Brand will also be resurrecting the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” which dropped back in 2008 along with a spiffy pair of “Fear” Air Jordan 4’s (those aren’t on the retro list yet). While most heads would’ve preferred the “Fear” 4’s to release, don’t be surprised if the 3’s are a hard cop when they drop this coming holiday season.

And of course we’ll be getting the annual Air Jordan 11 in a new colorway dubbed the “Gratitude” which bare a close resemblance to the classic Air Jordan 11 “DMP”‘s that released as part of the “Defining Moments Pack” in 2006. While many Air Jordan 11’s bricked in previous years due to some weird and unwanted color ways, these look close enough to the classic Air Jordan 11 “Concord”‘s that we’re sure these won’t be sitting longer than a few seconds come release day.

Check out the other Jordan releases dropping in the coming months below including new color ways to the Air Jordan 5’s, 6’s, and 8’s below and let us know which joints you’ll be checking for in the gallery below.

Jordan Brand Releases Holiday Collection For 2023 & They Got Some Fire was originally published on hiphopwired.com