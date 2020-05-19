Jada Pinkett-Smith Inspires With Her At-Home Fitness Routines [VIDEO]

Like the rest of us, Jada Pinkett-Smith is currently at home under quarantine. The only difference is that she’s living in a mega mansion and well, many of us are not!

But that’s beside the point.

While at home, Mrs. Smith and “Red Table Talk” creator, is using her social media platform to inspire her millions of fans to find creative ways to work out at home.

It started with a routine that required you to pull yourself across the floor while laying on a towel. Then it was an ab workout with books and now it’s another ab workout that only requires comfy socks.

Well, it only requires socks if you have a core of steel. You’ll see what I mean below!

Continue being a light in this dark world, Ms. Jada!