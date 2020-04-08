Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Is Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meetings During Quarantine

Adrienne Banfield Norris, the mother of actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, has opened up about overcoming her heroin addiction nearly 30 years ago.

“I celebrated 29 years in December, so I’m in my 30th year,” Banfield Norris, 67, told Pinkett Smith and her granddaughter Willow Smith, in this week’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.” “It’s been a long time since I had to rely on going to meetings daily,” she added, Yahoo reports.

Banfield Norris also noted that being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic motivated her to start attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“The quarantine, believe it or not, actually put me back in touch with going to NA meetings,” she said. “My sponsor actually called me and let me know there were meetings online. I went back to my old homegroup back in Baltimore. It was such a good feeling.”

Banfield Norris previously opened up on the show about her struggle with drug use which lasted over 20 years.

“It’s difficult to talk about something that is gonna go out to the world,” she said in July 2018. “I couldn’t hide the unmanageability of my life, and the emotional and the spiritual damage I did to myself and to her. That was devastating. I abused drugs for over 20 years.”

Banfield Norris revealed that she decided to get clean when she met a man that she wanted to get serious with.

“At that time, I didn’t think I was anything without a man. So I had this man come back in my life. It’s sad to say that I did it for a man,” she admitted.

“I had to come to the understanding that there was a power,” she said. “That God had been looking out for us, you and me both, through all of that. And I just had to let go and surrender so I could receive what he was trying to give to me, through other people.”

“Red Table Talk” airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

