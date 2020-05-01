Gossip Round-Up: Mara Akil Stans For Her Marriage; Jason Mitchell Defends Himself & More

We don’t know about you but we enjoy taking a break from all of the heavy headlines overtaking the news currently.
While we enjoy being informed, we also enjoy a bit of celebrity news and gossip. This week’s tea includes headlines about Mara Brock and Salim Akil’s once-thought-troubled marriage; news on Janet Jackson’s big project; Fox’s decision to cut ties with Diamond and Silk; and an update on Jason Mitchell’s legal troubles.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER.
Here are the hottest gossip headlines from this week below:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
1. Kim Porter is forever in Diddy’s heart
In addition to his controversial comments about voting, Diddy revealed this sweet detail about how he memorializes his ex, Kim Porter –> READ MORE
2. Karrueche and Victor Cruz facetime for how long?!
We get it. Being away from your boo during an international crisis is tough. But this week, Mr. Cruz revealed the couple facetimes for an absurd amount of time –> READ MORE.
3. “Straight Outta Compton” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals
Not so fast…. Jason Mitchell is trying to clear his name after being arrested and he’s throwing his friend under the bus in the process… —> READ MORE
4. Janet Jackson is getting her own flick!
Between the big-breakups, the record smashing sounds and nipple gate – there’s so much to cover in a biopic about Ms. Jackson but things have been halted.. –> READ MORE
5. The Akils are going strong
Mara Brock and Salim Akil have had a rough couple of years. Between losing their show and the rumors he had a sallacious affair, no one would be shocked if they didn’t last but Mara hopped on Instagram to squash anyone’s doubts —> READ MORE
6. Diamond & Silk Get the boot!
After enjoying fanfare as the former business mogul’s biggest boot shiners, Fox News cut ties with the duo for this reason –> READ MORE